Falcons' free agent exodus continues with departure of breakout OT to Cardinals

The Atlanta Falcons are dealing with some major shakeups in free agency, but the one place that hadn't really been affected much is the offensive line. Jake Matthews' contract was restructured and Chris Lindstrom isn't going anywhere, so it's surprising to see the exodus extend to the unit up front.

Tyler Allgeier was the only marquee offensive player the Falcons lost, and he cashed in with the Arizona Cardinals. But he wasn't the only one to do so, as Elijah Wilkinson is reportedly joining the Cardinals too, as like Allgeier, he agreed to terms on a two-year deal that has been made official.

Now that Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton are expected back for the start of 2026, there wasn't much of a need to bring Wilkinson back. He started all 17 games of the season at right tackle, and while he wasn't perfect, he was much better than anticipated, especially given the circumstances on the OL.

The 31-year-old stepped up admirably to replace both McGary and Norton, who missed the season due to injuries suffered in training camp. However, he wasn't going to receive a real role in Atlanta anymore, so he decided to compete for a starting tackle job for a team whose desperate for OL help.

Elijah Wilkinson is joining Tyler Allgeier to leave Atlanta for the Arizona Cardinals

Wilkinson spent the 2023 season in Arizona, where he appeared in 10 games and made nine starts. Before this past season with the Dirty Birds, he was looked at as a depth tackle who can step in if needed, but now, a breakout season in 2025 has proven he can at least be a capable starting tackle.

Wilkinson could be a swing tackle in Arizona, or just depth after they re-signed Jonah Williams as well. And they still have Paris Johnson Jr., so perhaps Mike LaFleur would utilize him as a utility lineman who can step up in the case of injury, since he does have a bit of history playing guard too.

Signing with the Cardinals will also reunite him with Allgeier, who enjoyed a big season of his own with eight rushing touchdowns in 2025. I'll admit, I'm surprised he didn't follow former OL coach Dwayne Ledford to Baltimore, but I guess the UMass product enjoys losing football and gross desert weather.

Regardless, good for Wilkinson. His NFL career was probably hanging on by a thread before last season, so hopefully he, like Allgeier, is able to take advantage of a scenery change in Arizona.