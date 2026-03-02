Falcons to schedule a Top 30 visit with underrated Day 3 offensive lineman

While things have been plenty chaotic at the NFL combine this week in Indianapolis, the Atlanta Falcons have been quick to get to work. The last few days have marked Ian Cunningham's first opportunity to speak with 2026 prospects as the GM of the Falcons, and things are off to a fast start.

The Falcons have their first of many Top 30 visits on the horizon, which is more confirmation that draft season is officially upon us. Sports Illustrated draft expert (and FanSided's own) Justin Melo reported that Atlanta will be hosting Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke on March 11 and 12.

In addition to his looming visit with the Dirty Birds, Burke is in attendance at the combine, and has conducted eight meetings. He had formal meetings with the Chargers, Jaguars, Colts, and Cardinals and informally met with the Browns, Lions, Eagles, and Buccaneers, so he's a pretty hot commodity.

Many people think that the offensive line isn't necessarily atop the Falcons' list of needs to fill this spring, but it probably should be. And of those positions, offensive tackle is likely the biggest point of emphasis, so it's worth taking a flyer on a 6-foot-9, 315-pound behemoth on Day 3 of the draft.

Let's take a look at Atlanta's current tackle predicament. Jake Matthews is 34 and doesn't have much left in the tank, Kaleb McGary is coming off of a major injury that held him out for all of 2025, Elijah Wilkinson is set to be a free agent, and Storm Norton isn't much more than a rotational swing tackle, so yeah, not much to phone home about.

At least Burke comes with upside that most projected Day 3 linemen don't have. The FCS Gardner Webb and FIU transfer appeared in 11 games for the Tigers in 2025, where he was a standout. Despite appearing in just 11 games, the senior was named to the American Conference First Team.

Unfortunately, the Falcons have just five picks in the 2026 Draft, so the hard part will be finding a way to actually draft Burke. No first and fifth-round pick will make Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski's job a lot more difficult, but if he's in consideration with a sixth or seventh-round pick that is good value.

Only time will tell what will come from this visit, but all we know is that the Falcons are in a good position in Indy by exploring all avenues.