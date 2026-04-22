Falcons full 2026 mock draft: Atlanta steals first-round defender with top pick

The Atlanta Falcons will have to wait awhile before they will be 'on the clock' in the 2026 NFL Draft, after trading their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams last year to go get James Pearce Jr.

While it is disappointing, it will be well worth monitoring what happens in the first round on Thursday, especially late in the day. There are always surprising picks that drop top talents down the board.

The Falcons will need to take advantage of that, starting with pick No. 48. Let's look at how things could fall for this team by mocking each of their five selections.

Falcons land top defender with their first pick of the draft in new seven-round mock draft

Round 2, Pick 48: T.J. Parker - EDGE, Clemson

Not long ago T.J. Parker was trending toward being a top-10 pick. However, a disappointing final season with the Tigers has dropped his stock to being a late-first early-second pick.

The athletic front seven player is the type of player Jeff Ulbrich wants and knows how to develop. Think about all the talented edge players the Jets drafted when Ulbrich was calling the defense there.

We have seen Parker being mocked to the Falcons before, and for good reason. Landing him at pick 48 feels like an Xavier Watts-type steal for Ian Cunningham.

Round 3, Pick 79: Malik Muhammad - CB, Texas

This pick came down to Malik Muhammad or Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore. Ultimately, the selection of Parker pushes the team to fill another need: cornerback.

The Falcons take a chance on a talented cornerback who played for a great defense during his time in college. The 6-foot, 182-pound Malik Muhammad can slowly transition into a starting role, currently occupied by Mike Hughes.

Perhaps it is an overdraft, but you are unlikely to land him at No. 114 and it is hard to pass on his athleticism.

Round 4, Pick 114: Eli Raridon - TE, Notre Dame

We are about to find out real quick what Kyle PItts' standing with this organization is. Anything similar to a selection like this tips the scale in favor of eventually trading the Pro Bowler.

We know Notre Dame can pump out solid tight ends into the next level, and Eli Raridon will be the next one. He is 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and runs a 4.62 forty-yard dash. He showed explosiveness by jumping 36" vertically and 10' 3" down the ruler. He is one of the most athletically gifted players at the position.

Round 6, Pick 197: Caleb Douglas - WR, Texas Tech

In a perfect world, the Dirty Birds don't wait until the sixth round to sure up their wide receiver room. However, the board was full of Olamide Zaccheaus-type players.

Caleb Douglas has all the measurables you want: over 6-foot-3, 206 lbs, 10" hands, 4.39 forty, and 10' 6" broad jump. But perhaps the best aspect of his game is his run blocking -- something you have to do in this offense.

Round 7, Pick 231: Adam Randall - RB, Clemson

The Falcons bookend their draft with Clemson players.

Adam Randall is still developing as a running back after converting from wide receiver. This is something you love with a final-round pick because you know the best is still ahead.

Of course, he is a receiving threat out of the backfield with his receiving background. As a runner, he provides excellent power and balance. Landing in Atlanta would be the best outcome for him because he would develop behind the two Robinson's with an eye toward becoming the Pro Bowler's backup.