Intriguing new mock draft has Falcons stealing first-round defender in Round 2

The Atlanta Falcons have had a knack for drafting former Clemson Tigers in the NFL Draft: Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, and Ruke Orhorhoro stand out. And we could possibly see another name added to that list in less than a week.

The Falcons, who lack a first-round pick, are situated in a spot where they must capitalize on a surprising draft slide -- whether that come on offense or defense. If they can land Round 1 value in the middle of Round 2, Ian Cunningham should be ecstatic.

We have talked about Aveion Terrell in the past, but his fellow defender, T.J. Parker, is another name worth monitoring. A new mock draft from CBS Sports' Mike Renner has Parker stunningly falling to Atlanta at pick 48. It would be a dream come true for Cunningham and his brass.

CBS Sports has the Falcons landing a Day 2 steal in T.J. Parker with their first pick

Parker is an interesting prospect; the former five-star recruit has all he talent in the world, which he put on display early on, but underperformed in his final season at Clemson. This is the reason we are even entertaining him being available Day 2.

247 Sports had him as their No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 47 nationally coming out of Central Phenix City High School in Alabama in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 263-pound defensive end comes with rare athleticism for his size.

At the combine, he posted a 4.68 40-yard dash, 1.61 10-yard split, 34" vertical, and 10" broad jump. While those numbers may not blow you away, he is capable of running a faster 40, without a doubt.

His best season in college came two years ago when he posted 57 tackles, six forced fumbles, and 11 sacks. Unfortunately for him, his final season saw him finish with just 37 tackles and five sacks as a rough season for Clemson was also a rough season for Parker.

However, we have seen the Falcons in years past take a chance on players with a similar trajectory. Zach Harrison is the name that sticks out; he was one of the nation's top recruits out of high school, but never reached his potential at Ohio State.

The Falcons took a chance on him in the third round, and they haven't looked back. He had 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a shortened seven-game third season last year. His future is as bright as any, and Parker could be in a similar boat, especially as Jalon Walker's long-term partner off the edge.

In fact, Parker is way ahead of the former Buckeye entering the draft. Harrison never logged more than 3.5 sacks in his four collegiate seasons -- Parker had at least five in each of his three. And with James Pearce Jr.'s future muddying the waters for Atlanta's edge room, the 21-year-old fills a need.

The former Tiger was being talked about as a potential top-10 pick a year ago. While there is a reason he may fall out of the first round, the Dirty Birds would love seeing him fall all the way to pick 48.