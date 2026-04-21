One WR prospect for Falcons fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

The wide receiver position is one of the strongest areas of this 2026 NFL Draft class, which is good news for the Atlanta Falcons. One of the biggest needs the Falcons have entering the draft is wide receiver, and we know that will be addressed at some point this weekend, just not when that'll happen.

Even though the Falcons don't have a first-round pick, it shouldn't be that difficult for them to find an impact wideout in this draft class. The depth at the position is perfect for a team searching for receiver depth, especially since they need guys who will complement Drake London's own skillset.

Atlanta's receiver depth was putrid in 2025, so even after signing Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus in free agency, they are not players who will stop them from adding a WR later on in the draft-- and it's not insane to suggest that said wide receiver will play a key role in his rookie season.

Even Ian Cunningham as admitted the strengt of this WR class. So in anticipation of the Dirty Birds drafting a wideout, here's one WR prospect to watch in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft, starting with Round 2.

1 WR for Atlanta Falcons fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 2: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

I was planning to kick this list off with Zachariah Branch, but I decided against it because most people in the state of Georgia already know everything there is to know about him. And his recent arrest could have an adverse effect on his draft stock, while Ted Hurst continues to rise up draft boards.

Hurst is more of a prototypical "X" receiver than many of the other names here, but at nearly 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, his 4.42 second 40-yard dash saw him record a 9.90 RAS. The only reason he's flown under the radar is because he's played for a smaller school, but if he played in the SEC, he'd be a top 50 lock.

Hurst clearly has the talent. He's a a big-play threat with size, speed, and a 60.4% contested catch rate who would be the perfect player to kick off Ian Cunningham's first draft as GM.

Round 3: De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Like Hurst, another WR gaining buzz throughout the pre-draft process is Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling. In his lone season with the Rebels, the 23-year-old emerged as Trinidad Chambliss' favorite target, logging 811 yards and six scores as the primary deep threat within Ole Miss' high-powered offense.

At 6-foot-2 1/8 and 206 pounds, he has strong speed, running a 4.36 second 40-yard dash at the combine en route to a 9.90 RAS of his own. That same speed contributes to his reputation as one of the better vertical threats in this draft, and is a solid YAC threat despite his issues as a route runner.

Stribling is also a willing run blocker, so while he's been floated as more of a late-Day 2 or early Day 3 WR, he would be a solid pick for the Falcons at 79.

Round 4: Deion Burks, Oklahoma

On Day 3, we are talking about one of my favorite receiver prospects in this draft in Oklahoma's Deion Burks. In OU's College Football Playoff loss to Alabama, he caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, which is more indicative of his potential than his 620-yard, four-touchdown 2025 season.

Unlike Hurst and Stribling, Burks lacks the size (5-foot-9 3/4, 180 pounds) to be an outside wideout at the next level, but the Purdue transfer tested incredibly well. He has absolute burners, as he ran a 4.3 second flat in the 40-yard dash, but logged a 42.5 vertical jump and nearly an 11-foot broad jump.

Antonio Williams would offer the Falcons a similar element to the offense as Burks, so if the Falcons can land the 23-year-old speedster a round or two later to assume the role as their long-term slot WR, that's better value.

Round 5: Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Even though the Falcons don't have a fifth-round pick, I still wanted to touch on the possibility of them picking one up if they trade down. And it also gives me a chance to touch on another player I considered to take Burks' place in this list in Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

In terms of pure speed, Thompson may be the best in this draft. His 4.26 second 40-yard dash at the combine was the best among all prospects, but he also surpassed 1,000 yards on the season and averaged 18 yards per reception, so he'd be the perfect deep threat for this Falcons' offense to draft.

Round 6: Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

The Falcons have been rumored to be interested in Kevin Coleman Jr. for quite some time now., and he's a viable option for them late on Day 3. Not only did they host him on a 30 visit, he's been looked at as player who could compete for the starting job, or take over from Zaccheus after the season.

Coleman would offer Atlanta separation, explosiveness, yards after the catch, and value in the return game so if they can get this sort of value outside of the top 200 picks, Cunningham's first draft would be a rousing success.

Round 7: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

I just spoke about return value while discussing Coleman, but if we want to get super bullish on improving the special teams, Kaden Wetjen is the guy for that. He was an All-American return man in each of the last two years, and has over 2,000 combined kick and punt return yards at the FBS level.

The 24-year-old was also the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year in both 2024 and 2025, so while he wouldn't have much of an impact as a pass-catcher, his 4.47 speed makes him a worthwhile special teamer to build around as Atlanta continues to revamp their special teams core.