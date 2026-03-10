Falcons giving former second-round LB one final shot at extending his NFL career

Troy Andersen has been the Atlanta Falcons' most frustrating player the past three years, and, quite honestly, a player fans have forgotten about after being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the pick Falcons received from the Tennessee Titans in the Julio Jones trade.

The former Montana State linebacker has struggled to stay on the field, playing in just nine games since his 17-game rookie season. He missed every game on the PUP' list last year, which nearly led to his contract being tolled. However, the new front office elected to restructure his contract instead.

NEW: The Atlanta Falcons have announced the following roster moves:



— Restructured ILB Troy Andersen's contract

— Released WR Darnell Mooney, WR KhaDarel Hodge — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) March 9, 2026

He is one of those players who can be a star, if, and it is a big if, he can stay healthy. Lucky for him, new GM Ian Cunningham believes in him enough to give him one final chance. What will he do with it?

Troy Andersen has to have his first healthy season for the Falcons or his career could be on the line

Linebacker is an interesting position for the Falcons; Divine Deablo is entrenched as a starter, while Kaden Elliss is a free agent (fingers crossed they can re-sign him), but it isn't looking good. Then you have Andersen.

Let's say the front office lets Elliss go, they will then be relying on their converted safety -- who missed time himself last year -- and the league's most injury-prone player. You cannot enter training camp with that group.

That is why Jeff Ulbrich and every single Falcons fan is screaming at Cunningham to bring the veteran back; he is their best option.

Andersen has the potential to be a top-tier linebacker. He showed that with his massive showing in against the Saints that landed him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors two years ago. He has unbelievable speed and explosiveness that can shock every offense.

Ulbrich helped coach Deion Jones during his prime; Andersen can be a similar player who can cover up for Elliss' hole. But why should anyone expect him to make it through training camp, let alone the regular season, without getting injured?

He is a player you love to have on your roster if you have two reliable starters ahead of him. If you get his services, great. If he is injured, you are in a perfect situation, similar to last year.

As for the former FCS star, his opportunities in the pros are dwindling. He must take advantage of this second opportunity with the team that drafted him or risk waving goodbye to an NFL future.