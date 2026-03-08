Sean Payton could break Falcons fans hearts again by signing Atlanta's prized FA

Sean Payton has given Atlanta Falcons fans enough nightmares over the years, but even with him now in Denver, he's still proving to be a thorn in the Falcons' side. While their chances of retaining Kaden Elliss are growing slimmer by the day, Payton's Broncos are becoming a popular destination for him.

It doesn't appear likely that Elliss will be headed back to Atlanta, which is mainly because he's out of their price range, but he's right in Denver's price range. So given the circumstances, there's a real chance that the ex-New Orleans Saints head coach found another way to hurt his former archrivals.

It's bad enough that the Dirty Birds dealt with Payton's wrath enough during the days that the Matt Ryan-led Falcons and Drew Brees-led Saints were vying for the NFC South title, but he hasn't coached in the Big Easy since 2021, yet he clearly still has some bad blood for his biggest enemies.

Falcons fans will be livid if Sean Payton and the Broncos sign Kaden Elliss

However, Payton being interested in Elliss goes far beyond trying to weaken the Falcons. The 62-year-old drafted Elliss when he was head coach of the Saints and his brother, Jonah, plays for the Broncos after Payton drafted him in 2024, which is a strong starting point for a free agent pitch.

The 30-year-old is the exact kind of linebacker this Broncos' defense needs, as he's a jack-of-all-trades sort of player who is able to make an impact all over the field. He's good in coverage, good at getting to the QB, and is the type of leader the Super Bowl-winning head coach clearly has trust in.

Elliss is one of the top off-ball linebackers available in free agency, and is a cheaper alternative to Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean despite being older than them. Even still, he would likely cost the Broncos (or Falcons) north of $10 million per year to sign him in free agency, which he deserves.

The Idaho product is also one of the best pass-rushing linebackers in the NFL, which makes him a perfect fit for Vance Joseph's scheme. In Joseph's system, the linebacking core needs to be good at getting to the quarterback, and Elliss is regarded as the top pass-rushing LB available in free agency.

He also wouldn't be much of a long-term investment, as Elliss is going on 31, so signing him makes sense for a team looking to maximize their Super Bowl window and bolster an elite defense. But the Falcons would love to keep their green dot, especially if it means preventing him from a Saints' reunion with Payton.