Falcons just made stance on Ray-Ray McCloud clear with shocking Week 6 decision

The Atlanta Falcons will be without Darnell Mooney in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, so the Falcons were expected to lean on Ray-Ray McCloud in his absence. However, a shocking twist saw McCloud be named a surprise inactive just 90 minutes before kickoff on Monday Night Football—and he isn't injured.

With the receiver room already banged up, this is a puzzling decision. As usual, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson will serve as the complimentary receiving options behind Drake London for Michael Penix Jr., but the Dirty Birds will need all the explosiveness they can get against a high-octane Bills offense.

McCloud has been off to a slow start in 2025, catching just six passes for 64 yards in four games. He's played his way into the doghouse, and the bye week gave Raheem Morris the chance to reflect—and move one of his struggling receivers out of the starting lineup entirely.

The Clemson product has struggled this year, but caught a career-high 62 passes for 686 yards for the Falcons last season. His connection with Kirk Cousins didn't translate when Penix took over, as he's only surpassed 50 receiving yards in two of Penix's seven starts.

The worst part is that in Week 4 against the Commanders, McCloud had a key drop on the opening drive, while his only reception went for a seven-yard loss. Now that the 28-year-old does not operate as a return man due to the addition of Jamal Agnew, he is giving Atlanta far less value in Year 2.

It was also announced that the Falcons called up recent practice squad pickup Deven Thompkins for the game, so Agnew, Thompkins, and second-year receiver Casey Washington could all be in for expanded roles alongside London.

Additionally, KhaDarrel Hodge will return in the lineup against the Bills after missing Week 4, so McCloud likely would have been relegated to the bench anyways. Between Hodge and Agnew, both have more to offer than McCloud, but a healthy inactive is insanity.

Fans aren't excited, as the speedster should have helped to unlock Penix's rocket arm, but that never materialized the way they expected. And the need for WR help before the deadline is more pressing than ever.

McCloud is a good player to keep around as an insurance option, but the fact he's getting benched for practice squad pickups means his time in Atlanta could soon be coming to an end—but whether it comes via trade or waivers is yet to be seen.