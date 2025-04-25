Falcons' GM puts himself on the hot seat after drafting James Pearce Jr.

If there was any chance Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot wasn't already on the hot seat after the Kirk Cousins debacle, the team's blockbuster for James Pearce Jr. has turned up the heat. Anytime a team spends a future first-rounder and it doesn't work out for the franchise, it is unquestionably going to cost someone their job. This had to be factored into the equation when the Falcons made the decision to send this year's second-round selection, as well as the team's 2026 first-round pick, to the Rams in exchange for the chance to select James Pearce Jr.

It is the type of gamble typically made from a front office desperate for a win. Considering the miss not only on Kirk Cousins but on veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon, the Falcons fit the description. Fontenot's decision is one that shows Atlanta's level of desperation and hints at the fact that this move must work for the duo of Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris to move forward.

Terry Fontenot's job security should hinge on the success of rookie Atlanta pass rusher James Pearce Jr.

If the 2025 season doesn't end with double-digit wins and a playoff berth, the team is turning the page from Terry Fontenot. Not only due to the failures of the 2025 season, but consistent draft and free agency misses. It appears this splashy NFL Draft is Fontenot's last stand in an attempt to rebuild the defense and provide second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the needed support.

As always, if it works out, it was a wise gamble that is likely to earn Fontenot a lot of grace among Atlanta fans. Let the move fail, however, and the lack of next year's first-round pick will quickly become far more glaring. For Fontenot's move to work, Pearce needs to have an instant impact and show flashes of becoming a potential franchise player.

This will be aided by the surprise addition of Georgia's Jalon Walker, who fell into Atlanta's lap in the middle of Thursday's opening round. No question, Fontenot is now on the clock as the gutsy move has turned up the expectations and the pressure on the Atlanta GM.