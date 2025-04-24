Falcons GM should be on the hot seat heading into the 2025 NFL Draft

What are Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot's defining moves in his tenure? The answer to this question cannot be drafting Bijan Robinson or Drake London. Having a top ten pick and managing to hit on two skill players doesn't speak to capability but probability. Giving credit for draft Michael Penix Jr. is difficult when you consider Fontenot was the architect of the Kirk Cousins signing weeks earlier. You cannot get credit for the Penix pick when you first added Cousins and have prevented your team from taking advantage of a rookie contract.

The right answer has to be the signings of Jessie Bates and Darnell Mooney. Both were perfect fits for what Atlanta lacked and have made their deals appear to be bargains. However, this doesn't offset the years of draft misses and poor trades from Atlanta's front office. This draft must be a defining one for the Atlanta GM, or the team shouldn't hesitate to go in another direction.

Atlanta's ownership and fanbase should be out of patience with GM Terry Fontenot

If we're being transparent, it is past time for Atlanta to make a change at GM. Not firing either Fontenot or Morris for the way 2024 ended was egregious. You had a GM who invited a quarterback controversy and a head coach forgetting how to call timeout. Not holding anyone accountable except for your defensive coordinator speaks of an organization that has grown far too comfortable losing. With this in mind, this has to be Fontenot's last chance at fixing the franchise.

Since hiring Fontenot, the Falcons have yet to have one winning season and have gone through six starting quarterbacks and a change at head coach. Now, Fontenot has been given the simple task of rebuilding the defense and using Atlanta's first three picks to find contributors.

Failure to do so should end the GM's time in Atlanta and have the team searching for new leadership. As things currently stand, Atlanta's only hope for a drastic 2025 improvement is sitting squarely on the shoulders of Michael Penix Jr.

The team's only noteworthy moves in free agency were losing starters Grady Jarrett and Drew Dalman. Hardly an impressive way to begin what is expected to be a pivotal offseason. No question, Fontenot's fate should hinge on the success of Atlanta's 2025 class.