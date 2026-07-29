Falcons hand out a wave of injury designations as training camp kicks off

The Atlanta Falcons have barely started training camp, and they've already sidelined multiple players. On the first day of practice, the Falcons placed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, safety Billy Bowman Jr., outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, and linebacker Troy Andersen on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list, per an official announcement from the team.

Most of the moves were expected. These players are recovering from injuries sustained well before training camp and were long shots to be ready for the first practice.

Still, it's far from encouraging to see the roster this banged up before the pads even come on. Add in injury issues with both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., and the Falcons are giving fans real reasons to be concerned.

Falcons add 4 players to active/PUP list to start training camp

Bowman Jr.'s designation doesn't come as a shock. The second-year safety sustained an Achilles injury during Week 12 of the 2025 season. He had put together an encouraging start to his NFL career, forming a dangerous rookie safety tandem with Xavier Watts, before he went down.

He is fighting to be ready by Week 1. It would be a quick recovery for the young safety, but the Falcons should have him back on the field soon.

Taylor is still recovering from the right ankle injury he suffered with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. His career has unfortunately been riddled with injuries so far, and this ailment seems to be extending a bit farther than expected. He's expected to start at right tackle when healthy, so the Falcons will hope to get him back on the field as soon as possible.

Rookie Ethan Onianwa will get increased reps while Taylor remains sidelined.

DeAngelo Malone was a long shot to make the final roster before training camp. The former third-round pick has struggled to produce as a pass rusher in his four years with the Falcons. He needed to show major improvements in training camp, and this setback certainly won't help.

Andersen may be the most discouraging designation of the group. The former second-round pick has seen his once-promising career derailed by a lingering neck injury that first popped up back in 2024. He didn't play a snap in 2025 and could be set to miss even more time this season.

It's too early to panic about these injury designations, but the current health of the Falcons' roster is far from encouraging.