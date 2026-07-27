Billy Bowman Jr. may make his return sooner than Falcons fans expect

The biggest questions the Atlanta Falcons have dealt with this offseason aren't about talent, but about whether or not some of their most important players can stay healthy. This has mainly been about Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, especially considering Penix is rehabbing an ACL tear.

But Penix isn't the only key Falcons player who is currently going through the rehab process. Starting nickelback Billy Bowman Jr. tore his Achilles in practice midway through last season, and having him ready in time for training camp has been no guarantee because of his murkier recovery timeline.

He was in the weight room, but we didn't see Bowman take the field during mandatory minicamp or OTAs because of his rehab process, but training camp will be the biggest hurdle he has to clear to determine his Week 1 status--and there's reason to believe that he could take the field sooner than we expect him to next week.

Billy Bowman Jr. just gave a massive update on his recovery process

The second-year cornerback posted an update on his recovery on his Instagram story yesterday. He posted a picture of himself back on the field working out for one of the first times since he suffered the injury, but he also captioned the photo with a cryptic message to Falcons fans about his rehab.

"“<" Billy Bowman Jr.

Basically, Bowman is admitting that although we haven't seen him take the field in any official capacity since the Achilles tear, he's working in silence to get his body in shape to return during training camp or at some point early on in the season, which is the biggest update we've been given on his status.

Honestly, seeing the 23-year-old on the field at all is more promising than anything we've seen from his recovery to date. And that begs the question of whether or not he could return to the field sooner than we expect, and it sounds like he's quietly ramping up to the point where this could be possible.

While Kevin Stefanski has been more vocal about Penix's timeline for being cleared for full contact, there hasn't been as much to say about Bowman-- but sounds like the Falcons are going to be patient with him--and considering their depth chart at cornerback, they can afford to let him focus on getting healthy.

The recovery timeline for a torn Achilles is between 6 and 12 months to return to high-impact sports, so Bowman is right on schedule with where he should be. The 2025 fourth-round pick from Oklahoma is currently eight months removed from the injury, and will be closer to the 10-month mark by Week 1.

Falcons fans will get more concrete answers about Billy Bowman Jr.'s status once training camp begins, but it sounds like he's put the summer break to good use.