Once-promising defender has given Falcons no choice but to pull the plug on him

Troy Andersen has been among the biggest 'What Ifs' for the Atlanta Falcons. He has failed to stay healthy during his four seasons in the NFL, and it has left everyone wondering what he could be if he could just stay on the field.

After a full but limited snap count rookie season, the Montana State product has played in nine total games -- two in 2023 and seven in 2024. Last year, he spent the entire season on the PUP list, allowing the Falcons to move his final season on his rookie deal to this year, giving them another year to see what he can do.

But, unfortunately, the hope should be limited. He has not shown that he can take a season's worth of snaps. Jeff Ulbrich and his staff should not be counting on him, even if he starts the season healthy.

Falcons cannot rely on linebacker Troy Andersen at any point this year

Shoulder and knee issues have held back the fifth-year pro -- two body parts that are pretty important for the physically demanding position. His knee injury two years ago leaked into last season, costing him an entire season.

Who the heck knows what his status is moving forward? While he has been listed as healthy, you never know when his history will rear its ugly head. Last offseason, fans were excited for what felt like a breakout season for him. But he slowly burned on the PUP list, and everyone forgot about him.

You could argue that the Dirty Birds need him now more than ever with Kaden Elliss gone. But there is no way you can pencil him in for double-digit games. It is frustrating because we saw what he can do on a football field. He is nothing short of a physical specimen, something he showed in college as he played quarterback, running back, and linebacker.

The second-round pick had a breakout game against the Saints in 2024 with 17 tackles, three stuffs, and a 47-yard pick-six. He won NFC Defensive Player of the Week, and he did it all despite, ironically, leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.

He has played in 26 games and has 135 tackles and the lone interception. It is time to hold your breath for what could happen with No. 44. There is no doubt that a healthy Andersen is a starting-caliber player, but it is unlikely to happen given his track record.

One thing worth monitoring is how the staff uses him during the preseason. Will they give him significant snaps or try to keep his gas tank full to start the season?