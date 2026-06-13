Falcons have a defensive nucleus that can make people look foolish in 2026

When Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked every NFL defensive trio entering the 2026 season, Atlanta came in at No. 26 with a group consisting of Jalon Walker, Divine Deablo, and Xavier Watts.

On paper, that ranking reflects a defense still searching for proven stars. In reality, it may underestimate just how much upside Atlanta has packed into those three players.

All three are entering pivotal seasons, and if they take the next step the Falcons believe they can, the No. 26 ranking could look awfully low by the end of the year.

Defensive trio rankings underestimate how much the Falcons' defense will improve

Now Manzano acknowledges that James Pearce Jr. could have been Atlanta's pass-rush representation here as he led the team with 10.5 sacks and set a rookie franchise-record with 45 quarterback pressures in 2025.

But he's currently enrolled in legal trouble stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend and WNBA star Rickea Jackson. If he completes it, the charges get dropped. So Walker gets the nod, and that might actually be the right call anyway.

"He is one of those guys that's gonna be in a similar role that Kaden [Elliss] had last year," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "What we asked Kaden to do, I'd never been around anything like that before in the past... That's hard to replace, but Jalon's up to the task. And Jalon's gonna bring his own flavor to it too. Jalon's got some superpowers that are really unique."

The ranking lists Deablo as Atlanta's inside linebacker, and he's quietly becoming one of the more underrated pieces in this defense. With Elliss gone, Deablo inherited the green dot (the play-call communicator). He's meeting it head on.

"I want to be able to be the field general, the quarterback of the defense," Deablo said at OTAs. "I study extra to make sure they know I know what I am talking about. I don't hesitate with the calls, none of that. I gotta be fast. I gotta be on it."

Xavier Watts finished his rookie year with five interceptions, the most by a Falcons rookie since Deion Sanders had the same amount in 1989. 26th is a fair rating for a group that hasn't proven much yet. Walker's sack total was modest. Deablo hasn't held the green dot before. And Watts is still a second-year player.

But these aren't players trending sideways. Walker is being asked to do more and has the tools to deliver. Deablo is studying harder, communicating better, and commanding a defense that's already bought in. Watts enters year 2 as one of the better ball-hawking safeties in the league.

This Atlanta Falcons defense is dangerous.