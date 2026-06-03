A surprise Falcon could become the biggest winner of Drake London's extension

Despite signing Drake London to an extension, the Atlanta Falcons have a barrage of long-term contracts they have to get done in the next few months. Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts are still standing. But, they're not the only guys Ian Cunningham has to worry about possibly losing in 2027.

Beyond Pitts and Bijan Falcons have three less-discussed players entering contract years in Jessie Bates III, Matthew Bergeron, and Divine Deablo. But of those three, an extension with El Deablo requires the most urgency. He's the one wearing the green dot now that Kaden Elliss has left in free agency, and he's the leader of this young linebacker room, so he could be next in line post-London.

Thankfully, he was able to make like a sponge and soak in all of the information from Elliss before he left for New Orleans this offseason. And the 27-year-old has already made an impact on Atlanta's new coaching staff to the point where he isn't giving them a choice but to sign him to an extension.

The Atlanta Falcons have to extend Divine Deablo before it's too late

Not only has Jeff Ulbrich consistently referred to the 2021 third-round pick as an "avatar" due to his versatility. He's already made a strong impression with his new role because he's quickly impressed Stefanski and the new coaching staff in terms of how he conducts himself and what he offers at LB.

"He is wired the right way. Very, very intelligent. I don't think you can overstate how important it is to have that intelligence right in the middle of your defense, right in the nerve center," Stefanski said. "To have somebody like Divine — who can run sideline to sideline, can tackle, can affect the pass game, can align your defense — it's a calming influence on your defense, and your head coach, when you have a guy in the middle of the defense where everybody understands their role and what their responsibilities are because he is clear in how to deploy the defense."

The 27-year-old was already one of the most important players on the defense. Now he figures to be the most important. He was signed to a two-year, $14 million deal last offseason. And if the Virginia Tech Hokie lands over $10 million annually on a new deal with the Dirty Birds, I wouldn't be surprised.

The belief in Deablo is clear. The converted safety is an elite coverage 'backer, he has the sideline-to-sideline ability to be one of the league's best tacklers, and he's an elite athlete. He offers the Falcons everything that a defense should want to see from their green dot, and he's younger than Elliss. He's set the standard for what strong LB play looks like in Atlanta.

"When he's out there, we feel different."

That says more than any projected extension valuation ever will about his impact on this defense. Deablo had an impressive 2025, but it's not insane to suggest he'll break out even further in Year 2 under Ulbrich and turn into a household name at the linebacker position.

We know he's a quality starting LB right now, but what about making himself more money? What about cementing himself as a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker? Divine Deablo has a lot to gain in 2026, and while it all seems within reach, his bank account could be the big winner from his new role, especially after the payday London got.