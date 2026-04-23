Falcons just received a major a update on James Pearce Jr.'s legal situation

When James Pearce Jr. was arrested in February, Atlanta Falcons fans waited until the legal process would play out to jump to any conclusions. Pearce wasn't in the building to kick off voluntary offseason workouts, but Falcons fans finally got some answers that should now put his case on hold.

According to Fox Sports' Andy Slater, the 23-year-old will have all of his charges from his alleged domestic dispute (and ensuing police chase) with then-girlfriend and WNBA star Rickea Jackson dropped, but only if he completes an intervention program offered to him by the state of Florida.

In order for the charges to be dropped, Pearce will have to attend therapy sessions, adhere to a no-contact order against Jackson, and stay out of trouble across a six-month period. Slater also reported that Jackson and the Doral police officers on this case agreed to this resolution instead of pursuing legal action.

There will likely be no legal action against James Pearce Jr. after his arrest, per report

Pearce was originally charged with five felonies, but a felony count of aggravated stalking was previously dropped to a misdemeanor, while an aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer charge was dropped entirely. But completing this program would drop the other four charges also.

The 2025 first-round pick still has the aforementioned misdemeanor and three felonies hanging in the air: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person, but if he complies with the program they'll all be dropped.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Pearce is scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade County Court on May 7--the original first day of his trial to finalize the details. He will reportedly not face jail time and made no admission of guilt, and the trial will be placed on hold while he completes this intervention.

The Falcons have been aware of all developments in Pearce's case and Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham have mostly been unwilling to divulge information out of respect for the investigation, but Stefanski revealed last week that the team has been in frequent contact with his representation.

Assuming the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist completes the pre-trial intervention with no issues, no legal action will be pursued, but that doesn't mean he'll receive no discipline from the NFL itself, as Ian Rapoport noted the NFL is "closely monitoring" all developments in the case and his trial.

This is a major update, but we still don't have all the answers yet. Those will trickle in across the next few months.