Falcons have a no-brainer plan at WR if Drake London contract talks fall through

Now that the Atlanta Falcons are using the franchise tag on Kyle Pitts, they are juggling contract extension talks with Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London. There's a way for Ian Cunningham to extend all of them, but it won't come without backing up the brinks truck for their offensive nucleus.

Of the three, I see London as the least likely to land an extension, as the two sides are still far apart in negotiations and he's one season away from becoming a free agent. So if they're unable to overcome this early gap in negotiations, it's not insane to suggest that he could find his way on the trade block.

The Dirty Birds don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so if they don't plan on paying the 24-year-old, Cunningham could use him as an opportunity to recoup more draft capital. And if they do so, one name makes far too much sense to replace him: Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

If the Falcons are able to swing a trade and land a selection inside the top 15 this April, Tyson should be on Atlanta's radar, especially since they already need receivers. Trading London would mean losing a top target for Michael Penix Jr., but the young wideout is the WR best-suited to replace him.

The Falcons should look into Jordyn Tyson

In my eyes, Tyson is the best wide receiver in this draft class, but is only getting lapped by Carnell Tate due to some prospect fatigue and a worrisome injury history. The 21-year-old appeared in just nine games for the Sun Devils in 2025 due to a lingering hamstring injury, but was fantastic in 2024.

Beyond his hamstring issue, Tyson tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2023 at Colorado, costing him his entire season, while a collarbone issue kept him out of the College Football Playoff in 2024. Drafting a guy with that injury history is a big gamble, especially if they trade an established WR to go get him.

Tyson is mainly a prototypical "X' receiver but has the versatility to line up both inside and out, where he is a good route runner and comes with plenty of explosiveness. That's the exact sort of athletic WR the Falcons desperately need, but hopefully it doesn't take trading London to bring him home.

Unfortunately, the Falcons won't get an opportunity to see Tyson suit up at the NFL Combine this week because he won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing while Tate and Makai Lemon will, which could see them cement themselves as the top receiver in the class and bump Tyson down.

Sources: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson won't be doing any on-field workouts or testing at the NFL Combine.



He continues to work his way back from his in-season hamstring injury. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 24, 2026

Tyson is one of the top receivers in this draft class for good reason, so if Cunningham takes the NFL by surprise and trades London after missing the mark on an extension (which seems pretty unlikely), a high-upside receiver like Tyson makes a lot of sense for the Falcons to consider drafting.