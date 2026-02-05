Ian Cunningham has already shown his hand for Falcons' entire draft strategy

If you haven't been struck by NFL Draft fever yet, you will be in the coming weeks. The Atlanta Falcons will kick off draft meetings this coming Monday, which will give the first glimpse of what fans should expect to see from new general manager Ian Cunningham throughout the lengthy pre-draft process.

During his opening press conference on Tuesday, the 40-year-old made it clear that he relishes making draft picks just like two of his mentors, Howie Roseman in Philadelphia and Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore. Just because the Falcons have five picks in the 2026 Draft doesn't mean it'll stay that way.

Following his opening presser, Cunningham sat down with Fox Sports Atlanta's Justin Felder to discuss several things, which included his philosophy in the war room. And when Felder asked him if he prefers to draft the best player available or make picks based on need, his answer was pretty clear.

""Best player available. You're chasing your tail if you go for need."" Ian Cunningham

While Cunningham revealed he wants to take as many swings as possible in the draft, that's only half the battle. The other half is actually putting those selections to good use to actually develop the guys you draft, but that starts with bringing in the players you think are the safest bets to be successful.

Ian Cunningham confirmed the Falcons will draft the best player available at all times

Cunningham's history in Chicago backs his words up. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears drafted Colston Loveland 10th overall despite already having Cole Kmet. Tight end wasn't looked at as a major need because Kmet is a solid player, but they believed in him enough to take the swing on him.

They did the same thing just a round later. The Bears selected Missouri wideout Luther Burden III with the No. 39 pick despite already having Rome Odunze and DJ Moore on the roster. And both picks have worked out since they're both becoming key pieces of Ben Johnson's offense.

They even did this with Odunze in 2024, drafting him despite having both Moore and Keenan Allen in tow. Best player available is a the most optimal strategy because you're hunting for value, which is something the Bears got progressively better at and the Dirty Birds have never been that good at.

The Eagles and Ravens consistently trot out some of the best draft classes in the NFL because this is a philosophy their GMs follow. Both of these are organizations where Cunningham learned his craft, so more strategy in Atlanta's draft room going forward is a major benefit.

Falcons fans are used to having a panicked, needs-based drafter GM in Terry Fontenot, but hiring Cunningham is a major course correct in the right direction. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL Draft except that you're gonna have both hits and misses, so the only way to set yourself up to succeed is to keep everything on the table.