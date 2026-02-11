The Atlanta Falcons need offensive assistance, and these cap casualties may be the perfect fit. The Falcons have struggled to produce big plays and points in recent years, which has led to five-straight mediocre seasons. In fact, the Falcons haven't produced a top 50% offensve since the 2017 season.

The Falcons were middle of the pack in 2025 with a 5.3% explosive play rate, nearly half of the Patriots 8.1%, who led the league. One way to fix this offensive atrocity is to add a speedster to a WR room who was relying on practice squad pickups to play meaningful snaps by the end of the season.

Tyreek Hill is the first name that comes to mind, and he'll likely be available this offseason. The way his contract is structured, the Dolphins would save nearly $23 million against their cap in 2026 by cutting Hill before the June 1st deadline, which has seen him emerge as a popular cap casualty.

Hill is well known across the NFL world for his track speed, even late into his career. Through his first two seasons in Miami from 2022 to 2023, Hill posted 3,509 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Since then, his career has taken a deep nosedive due to his season-ending injury and off-field comments.

The Falcons must consider signing Brandon Aiyuk or Tyreek Hill to complement Drake London

Through nearly four full games in 2025, Hill averaged 66 yards per game and scored a touchdown before his untimely and gruesome knee injury where he tore multiple ligaments in his leg, including his ACL.

For the Falcons, there's no reason not to take a chance on him once he's released and proven healthy. Hill is entering his age-32 season, and his career is winding down. If the price is right, a one-year contract for Hill could be a fix for this stagnant offense.

Another option for a deep-ball threat to complement Drake London is Brandon Aiyuk. While his off-the-field problems are a theme of this article, his on-the-field production is exciting. He missed all of 2025 due to drama with the 49ers, and his 2024 season was cut short due to injury. Before the problems, he was a rising star receiver.

Aiyuk finished 2023 with 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns through 16 games and averaged 17.9 yards per reception. That same season, the 49ers were first in the NFL in yards per reception by a wide margin.

In late January, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Aiyuk had played his final snap in San Francisco and will be a free agent this offseason.

If he plans on returning to the NFL, he will likely be offered a cheap deal. If Aiyuk joined the Falcons, slotting him across from London would be exciting. Of course, the off-field problems may be enough to scare Ian Cunningham away, if he behaves, his upside would create an electric offense in Atlanta.