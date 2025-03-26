Why new Kirk Cousins trade timeline makes no sense for other teams

Kirk Cousins is looking to avoid what happened to him last year when he landed with a team only to watch them draft a first-round quarterback. Reports have surfaced that he won't waive his no-trade clause until after the draft.

From his perspective, it is a logical idea. He can evaluate the best destination for himself and hopefully avoid getting benched. However, this plan makes no sense for a potential team looking to acquire him.

Kirk Cousins is playing with fire waiting until after the Draft

The worst position an NFL franchise can be in is not having a starting quarterback after the NFL Draft. By then, options are gone, and you will be left scrambling for players who have been kicked to the curb.

In theory, this year will be different; Kirk Cousins should be available. But that is the problem: Cousins will likely be the only remaining option, giving the Atlanta Falcons all the leverage they could ever ask for.

If a team decides to draft a quarterback, then the Falcons won't have the same leverage. However, then Kirk Cousins will resist waiving his no-trade clause.

It is a lose-lose situation for a quarterback-needy team. It would be malpractice to exit the draft without a starter on your roster because then the Falcons will take advantage of that and drive up the price.

This would be the best-case scenario for the Dirty Birds. They would be able to get way more out of their high-priced quarterback than anyone could've imagined. The issue is, it is hard to imagine another team putting themselves into this position.

If I had to guess, this decision will end up biting Kirk Cousins the hardest. He will have to accept a trade to a team who has already brought in competition and he will have to stave them off all season.