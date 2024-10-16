Falcons have no shot at landing Jets Haason Reddick after latest development
The Atlanta Falcons have had no pass rush through their first six games. The area they were concerned about going into the season has been far worse than anyone could have imagined. Their five sacks are the fewest in the NFL. Something big needs to happen if the defense wants to hang tough down the stretch.
Initially, we were all excited to hear the New York Jets would finally allow Haason Reddick to seek a trade. He is a proven veteran who can fix Raheem Morris' anemic pass rush.
However, new details have emerged that make it incredibly unlikely that the Falcons will be able to land him. The details date back to his trade from Philadelphia which will keep the Jets from trading him to any NFC team.
Jets will hang up the phone on any NFC team attempting to trade for Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick requested a trade during the offseason after the Philadelphia Eagles were not willing to give him a long-term extension. The New York Jets ended up landing him for a conditional third-round pick.
The conditions were that the Jets would give up a second-round pick if Reddick recorded double-digit sacks or played 67.5% of the defensive snaps. What wasn't talked about at the time was the other condition that is a knife in the side of the Atlanta Falcons.
That is terrible news...
The Jets have no reason to entertain a trade with an NFC team unless they blow them away with an offer. All 15 AFC teams hold a significant advantage in acquiring the services of Haason Reddick.
The Falcons have already lost two draft picks; one went to the Patriots in the Matt Judon trade while the other was lost due to tampering violations.
I highly doubt the Jets will get any offer close to a second-round pick. Even a third-rounder seems unlikely but, no matter what, the difference between giving up a third-rounder and a second-rounder to the Eagles will greatly impact the final decision.
The Falcons will have to start looking elsewhere for help on defense which may include a former Georgia Bulldog who just dominated for the New York Giants.