Ever since the Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski to be their head coach, it's been no secret that their entire offensive philosophy is shifting. Compared to what Zac Robinson ran, Stefanski and Tommy Rees clearly want to get more physical in the run game, which is why legendary OL coach Bill Callahan followed them to Atlanta.

Even though Callahan's recent track record is pretty rough, he's still one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history-- and for good reason. The Falcons will employ a zone running scheme regardless, but with Callahan, they aim to become more physically imposing in the trenches than they were under Dwayne Ledford, even though Bijan Robinson will be elite regardless.

However, beyond the offensive line being more physical, they also look to get more physical, which has shown in the draft prospects the Dirty Birds have chased. They met with one massive individual in Memphis tackle Travis Burke at the combine, but they have a 30 visit on tap with another big boy, which is all because of the 69-year-old.

The Atlanta Falcons are conducting their next top-30 visit with Washington's Carver Willis

Apparently, the Falcons have a top 30 visit scheduled in the coming days with Washington's Carver Willis, who not only is another mammoth person at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds, he comes with the positional versatility Callahan is looking for in a player who would likely play a depth role in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old played left tackle for the Huskies in 2025 after transferring in from Kansas State, but started at right tackle in both 2023 and 2024 for the WIldcats. With Jake Matthews getting older and Kaleb McGary having missed all of 2025, that swing-tackle versatility will be a big draw for Callahan.

The Falcons' swing tackle in 2025, Storm Norton, also missed the entire season due to injury, which forced them to turn to Elijah Wilkinson in the interim. And while he was decent, he burned every bridge on the way outjake , but Atlanta should never be forced to turn to a third-string tackle ever again.

And for a team that needs reinforcements at tackle, Willis makes too much sense. He finished his college career with 28 total starts, including 10 at left tackle and 18 at right tackle. But because of his 32 1/2" arm length, he's been looked at as a player who could make the transition to guard in the NFL.

After a strong showing at the NFL combine, Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn labeled Willis as a projected third or fourth-round pick, which fits right in line with the Falcons' pick range despite their lack of draft capital. Callahan already made a push for one versatile OL this offseason in Corey Levin, so if Willis catches his eye, expect Ian Cunningham to seriously consider drafting Willis.