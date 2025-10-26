Falcons have perfect opportunity to rectify Micah Parsons mistake with one bold move

Earlier this summer, the Atlanta Falcons were floated as a potential destination for Micah Parsons, but Terry Fontenot never inquired, leading the four-time Pro Bowler to be sent to Green Bay. But as the Trade Deadline rapidly approaches, another superstar defender could be on the move—and this is a swing Fontenot can't miss.

Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson is amid a long-standing contract dispute with the team and the sweepstakes are on. While teams like the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers are expected to be involved, there is a clear opportunity to improve Jeff Ulbrich's burgeoning pass rush.

While it is unlikely, the addition of a player of Hendrickson's caliber could be the move Atlanta needs to firmly cement themselves as a team to be feared in the NFC. After years of struggling to get to the quarterback, the complement the ex-Saint provides the Falcons' rookies could be too much to avoid.

Trey Hendrickson could be the means to correcting Terry Fontenot's biggest mistake

Since joining the Bengals in 2021, the Florida native has quickly emerged as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. He led the league with 17.5 sacks in 2024, and is on track to be named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl this season.

The only reason Cincinnati is considering moving him is because they are dedicating too much money to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow, and signing the All-Pro edge rusher to a long-term extension would put the Bengals in financial purgatory.

The Falcons boast a strong pass-rushing tandem of Arnold Ebiketie, Leonard Floyd, and rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., which has helped transformed the defense. Both Floyd and Ebiketie's contracts will expire at the end of the season though, so Fontenot and Raheem Morris need to act swiftly.

Unfortunately though, it is highly unlikely a deal comes to fruition. The Dirty Birds don't have a first-round pick in 2026 due to the Pearce trade, and Cincinnati's asking price would more than likely require one.

However, unlike Parsons, Hendrickson will turn 31 in December, so it isn't insane to think that Ebiketie or David Onyemata and a second-round pick could entice Bengals GM Duke Tobin.

Additionally, the All-Pro could serve as a mentor to both Pearce and Walker, while the defensive attention he commands could help benefit the entire defensive line like Parsons has for the Packers. And if not Hendrickson, maybe it's worth calling on Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

The Dirty Birds will be looking most heavily at linebacker, cornerback, and wide receiver over the next 10 days, especially now that Divine Deablo is hurt. But amid all of the speculation, it would be a disservice to not do due diligence on the biggest name being floated around in rumors before the Nov. 4 deadline.