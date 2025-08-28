Terry Fontenot makes laughable mistake by passing on a Micah Parsons trade

In case you missed it, Micah Parsons, in a stunning, blockbuster trade, was shipped from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers for a relatively low price.

The Cowboys only received veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for the All-Pro.

Full trade, per sources:



Cowboys get DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks



Packers get Micah Parsons.

That price is something the Atlanta Falcons could've matched, or bested, but they apparently weren't willing to take the risk that this franchise has desperately needed.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot should've offered more for Micah Parsons

Yes, the Falcons made many big moves this offseason to fix their pass rush, but with this franchise, nothing they have done in a single offseason has ever turned out to be enough.

That is why trading for one of the league's best pass rushers would've been a home run, and they could've landed him for less than what anyone could've envisioned.

The Packers only traded two first-round picks and a veteran player whose best days are behind him.

The Falcons don't have a first-round pick next year, but they could've gotten creative or simply offered a first-rounder in 2027 and 2028.

In addition, they could've offered the Cowboys a placeholder for Parsons with a player like Arnold Ebiketie, who has the potential to be a great player in this league.

Or, if Jerry Jones just wanted an interior defensive lineman whose career is close to ending, they could've sent him David Onyemata.

Either way, you aren't giving up very much for a player who can be a 15-plus-sack artist each year -- Terry Fontenot messed up.

Add in the value he would bring in helping along the similarly built Jalon Walker, and this move would've changed the franchise.

The only tough part about all of this is the financials. The Packers agreed on a four-year, $188M contract, which will pay him $47M a year.

ESPN Sources: Cowboys are trading three-time All-Pro LB Micah Packers to the Green Bay Packers.



Parsons and the Packers already have reached agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract.

That would've been a tough pill to swallow, especially when the Falcons have to prepare to pay their offensive stars, but, again, you are getting one of the league's best at a position that has ruined this franchise for decades.

The excitement Micah Parsons would've brought to Atlanta would've been through the roof.

