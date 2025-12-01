Falcons hilariously threw shade at Lane Kiffin despite gutting loss to Jets

The Atlanta Falcons might have lost in Week 13, but that didn't stop their social media team from being the winners of the afternoon. After David Sills V scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week, the Falcons took their opportunity to stir the pot with their fanbase on Twitter.

With the expanded action for the veteran wideout, it saw the Dirty Birds turn to an adequate Drake London replacement in the 27-24 loss to the New York Jets. But when the 30-year-old scored a nine-yard touchdown, the Falcons' X account made a great reference to new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Amid what has been a controversial few days for the former Ole Miss coach, the Falcons had to cater to their populous fanbase which largely consists of Georgia and Alabama fans. And after a highly-publicized decision that saw Kiffin decide to leave Oxford, it makes the sting of the loss hurt less.

Falcons use David Sills V's connection to Lane Kiffin to take a subtle shot at the new LSU coach

The connection between Sills and Kiffin isn't very well-known, well at least it wasn't. When the 50-year-old coach was at USC, he offered Sills and he committed, but when the Trojans fired Kiffin, the then-QB decommitted from the Trojans after USC secured a commitment from Sam Darnold.

Kiffin offered Sills when he was in seventh grade, and the Maryland native was verbally committed to USC when he was 14 years old. However, the transition to interim head coach Ed Oregeron and later Steve Sarkisian was not enough for him to honor his original pledge to Kiffin and the Trojans.

He ended up committing to West Virginia, where he moved to wide receiver as a freshman and briefly transferred before returning to Morgantown. And in his final season with the Mountainers, he was a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist and first-team All American but went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sills then enjoyed stints with the Giants and Broncos before landing in Atlanta, where he has quietly made an impact in an ailing receiver room. His connection with Cousins carried over from training camp, and he's managed to cement his status as a starting wideout on this team the last few weeks.

The hire of Kiffin to LSU was made official on Sunday morning, so the timing couldn't be any better. With Kirby Smart's Bulldogs and Kiffin's Tigers set to square off in 2027, it will be an exciting rivalry between former coordinators of Nick Saban's at Alabama which saw the Falcons fan the flames.