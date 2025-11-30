Raheem Morris didn't hold back on Falcons' special teams after Week 13 collapse

The Atlanta Falcons gave themselves several chances to beat the New York Jets in Week 13, but found a way to lose another heartbreaker in the final seconds. The 27-24 road loss saw the team look passable on both offense and defense, but special teams turned out to be the common denominator.

Jamal Agnew's muffed punt in the first quarter all but gifted the Jets a touchdown, while an 83-yard kick return again set Gang Green up in the red zone. And those short fields turned out to be the difference, which Raheem Morris was quick to admit while addressing the media following the defeat.

Special teams have been a sore spot for Atlanta all season long, while it proved to be their true undoing in East Rutherford. After a strong showing in New Orleans, Zane Gonzalez missed a 55-yard field goal which would have sent the game to overtime if he made it, so the special teams miscues lingered throughout.

Raheem Morris blames his special teams unit for Falcons' loss to Jets

New York's punt coverage was far superior and their punter managed to consistently pin the offense back against their own end zone. That resulted in countless stalled drives, while the Falcons' own special teams unit consistently failed to replicate that same impact against a weaker opponent.

However, Bradley Pinion enjoyed a decent afternoon despite the weather, but Atlanta's putrid coverage on kick and punt returns left a lot to be desired. A Natrone Brooks tackle saved an Isaiah Williams kick return touchdown, but they shouldn't have needed a TD-saving tackle in the first place.

Marquice Williams has been the special teams coordinator since Arthur Smith was hired, so it's become clear he's out-stayed his welcome. His inaugural stint running the special teams has yielded disastrous results, but once again, it's painfully clear the Falcons have no changes in the works.

There were several missed opportunities for this team throughout the game, which provided the latest mountain of evidence that a change in leadership is needed. However, the worst of the worst came on special teams, which is why the Falcons are currently sitting at 4-8 rather than 5-7.

The 49-year-old coach is known for avoiding accountability, but this time, he knows he has no choice but to face the music. Both Morris and Zac Robinson were complicit in the loss, but the fact that three of the most important coaches on this Falcons' staff are most to blame for the loss is a true disaster.