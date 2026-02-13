Falcons' hopes of landing Pro Bowl receiver just received an unexpected boost

One of the biggest needs Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons need to fill this offseason is to add help at receiver. By the end of the season, the WR depth chart basically consisted of Drake London and nobodies, which isn't something this offense can afford if they want to get the most out of Michael Penix Jr.

It's unclear how much longer the Falcons' championship window could be open, so Stefanski and GM Ian Cunningham need to make a splash move, particularly on offense. And just because it isn't 2017 anymore doesn't mean that Tyreek Hill won't be the answer to fans' prayers surrounding the offense.

The biggest problem with the Dirty Birds' offense in 2025 (aside from Zac Robinson's employment status), was their lack of speed at wide receiver. They need explosiveness and a big-play threat like Hill, and luckily, Stefanski has an ace in the hole that can help him bring the five time All-Pro to Atlanta.

WRs coach Robert Prince could be the key to bringing Tyreek Hill to Atlanta

Stefanski didn't make sweeping changes to the offensive staff aside from the direct support system for Penix, but one of the changes he did make was at receivers coach. After WRs coach Ike Hilliard was fired after Week 3, T.J Yates took over, but he's following Robinson to Tampa Bay, meaning a new position coach is coming in.

Stefanski settled on hiring Robert Prince as the new wide receivers coach. And for those who are curious as to where Prince spent his 2025 season: why don't you take a guess? You guessed it, he spent the year in Miami, where he coached Hill until a gruesome knee injury ended his season early.

The veteran WR coach only spent one season with the Dolphins, but that's more than enough time to build a relationship with one of the best wideouts of this generation. And if their relationship blossomed the way one would expect, it could help sell him on joining the Falcons this offseason.

After months of trade speculation, the eight-time Pro Bowler has been regarded as a popular cap casualty for the Dolphins and it's looking increasingly unlikely he won't be back in Miami in 2026. So if he wants to help a rising young offense take another step forward, the fit with Penix would be perfect.

The major hitch in this plan is that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will almost certainly look to bring the Cheetah back to Kansas City. Nobody will deny that that's a stronger pitch than playing with Penix and reuniting with Prince, even if Atlanta's young signal-caller has a bright future on the horizon.