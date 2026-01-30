Michael Penix Jr. just showed Kevin Stefanski why he's the leader the Falcons need

The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 season could be spun one of two different ways, depending upon which type of fan you are. On one hand, all of the "would've, should've, could've" narratives make the narrow postseason miss feel that much worse.

On the other hand, this team is also very close. It has a ton of talent, a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, and what many believe to be their franchise quarterback in Michael Penix Jr.

Speaking of the man himself...

Penix recently sat down with FanSided's own Ian McMillan and graciously offered us some time on behalf of his partnership with Invisalign.

One of the most simple questions asked drew a point-blank answer from Penix, and it should speak volumes not only to Falcons fans but the new coaching staff under Stefanski. McMillan asked if there was anything Penix looks back on last season and wonders, to himself, if he could have done better.

"Winning football games. That's what it's about ... I gotta make sure I put us in the best positions, always, to allow us to be able to win those games. A lot of our games last year were close games, so just finding ways to win those close games. This season would have looked totally different, you know, [if] we win one more game."

Michael Penix pointed out a brutal reality for his Falcons, and he's not wrong

As stated above, this reality is a tough one to swallow. Had the Falcons won just one more game, they take home the NFC South crown and find themselves in the playoffs in front of those division-rival Carolina Panthers.

Penix's answer, though, goes to show that he isn't focused on anything other than winning football games. He's not about his own personal stats or achievements. He isn't concerned about keeping up with the top passers in the league (although, deep inside, every quarterback has that desire).

In terms of what he's projecting to us, the fans, Penix has the absolute right mindset. And, it shouldn't come as a surprise.

As one of the most experienced passers coming out of college over the past few years, Penix had plenty of career starts even before taking a snap in the NFL. Not only that, but he's had to endure more hard times than just about anybody. His current injury recovery is nothing new, and he also addressed that with McMillan:

"I feel like I'm ahead of schedule. I'm doing all the things I need to do so that I can be back and even better, you know, come next season."

If Penix is better in Year 3 than he was in Year 2, then this brutal reality becomes an exciting opportunity. And, that opportunity is pretty simple: the Falcons are a playoff team.

This is a Falcons team who competed with the best, this past season, and even came away with some signature wins over the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

It isn't necessarily a painful reality, at this point, now that the season is a few weeks over with. Penix knows what he needs to do, and he wasted zero time pointing that out. Under Stefanski, who has an affinity for quarterbacks, he's in great hands.

"Winning football games ... that's what it's about."

You bet it is, Michael. You bet it is.

Here's to hoping Year 3 is not only a quick and strong recovery for the former first-round pick, but also a year where he's able to take back over as the starter and lead this team into a sure-fire postseason bid.