Falcons' Jeff Ulbrich finds himself in the middle of Shedeur Sanders controversy

Even though the Atlanta Falcons did not select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the middle of his precipitous fall during the 2025 NFL Draft, they were still roped into the entire Sanders media cyclone thanks to a family member of one of their more respected coaches.

Sanders had picked up his phone after getting a call he assumed was from an NFL GM who was ready to draft him, but the voice on the other line was a kid trying way too hard to be cool and funny that he became extremely disrespectful and lame. After some uncertainty, the ringleader of this move has been found.

The perpetrator has been identified as Jax Ulbrich, currently a running back on the Berry College football team and the son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The younger Ulbrich released a statement on his Instagram account, saying that he is very sorry for what he had done and had spoken with the Sanders family.

The Falcons have released a statement themselves, saying that the younger Ulbrich came across the number on an unlocked iPad when visiting with his parents and wrote the phone number down to prank Sanders at a later date. Atlanta announced that no discipline would be taken against him.

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich's son prank-called Shedeur Sanders in NFL Draft

Even if you're no fan of Shedeur's personality and believe he wasn't worthy of a first-round pick, toying with him emotionally like this is not acceptable. At least Ulbrich eventually had the guts to admit that it was he who masterminded this just a few days after it happened.

Sanders was not the only player who received a "prank" call like this during the draft. Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren was called by someone else claiming to be the New York Jets at No. 7 overall. At least Warren was picked No. 14 overall and not No. 144 like Shedeur was.

Even when the Falcons managed to stay out of the limelight and land two high-end pass rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the Draft, this may be the biggest Atlanta-related draft story of the last 24 hours.