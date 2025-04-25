Winners and Losers after Falcons pick James Pearce Jr. in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Atlanta made a calculated risk on Thursday night, spending what it took to move back into the first round of the draft to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. The move was the second biggest trade of the night behind Cleveland's early blockbuster trade with Jacksonville. Atlanta's decision to spend a 2026 first-rounder has earned an understandably strong reaction and will only further the heat on GM Terry Fontenot to turn the corner in the 2025 season. With this in mind, let's look at the fallout from the move, considering who the clear winners and losers of Atlanta's early first-round decisions are.

Winner: Los Angeles Rams

It is easy to see why the Rams' perspective on the trade is that it was decidedly in their favor. In truth, this is hard to argue against from the perspective of the Rams. Consider the loaded young defense and a veteran quarterback who will now get to play with one of the greatest receivers of this generation in Davante Adams. The Rams really had a short list of draft needs and will still be able to add the needed pieces while adding a second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick for their trouble.

This really is a no-lose situation for Los Angeles, the worst-case scenario is Pearce panning out as a franchise edge rusher. Considering the Rams already have Jared Verse and a talented young pass-rushing core, this really isn't a bad thing for the franchise.

Winner: Jalon Walker

Atlanta trading back into the first round and selecting Pearce takes some of the pressure off Walker in year one. The rookie isn't expected to come in alone and be the lone answer for an ailing pass rush. Adding in Pearce allows the linebacker to be used in a myriad of roles and the Falcons to not rely solely on the one addition to improve the team's pass-rushing woes.

Walker's impact can now be consistently across the board, with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich best able to creatively deploy the Georgia product.

Loser: Terry Fontenot

Atlanta fans have every reason to be excited about this year's draft class and believe perhaps the team is finally turning the corner. However, anytime you spend a future first-round pick on one player, you're gambling with your future. Atlanta has already overlooked Fontenot's huge misses on Kyle Pitts and Kirk Cousins.

Selecting Michael Penix Jr. is likely the only thing saving Fontenot's job in the 2025 offseason. Another miss of this level isn't going to be excused or explained away. If Pearce doesn't appear to be a franchise pass rusher in the first year or two of his contract, Fontenot is going to be shown the door and have made his last trade as Atlanta's GM.

Winner: Jeff Ulbrich

Is there anyone happier in Atlanta right now than the team's defensive coordinator? Less than 24 hours ago, your best pass rushing options were the trio of Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice, and Leonard Floyd. Waking up this morning, the coach now has both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. to add to Atlanta's scheme. This is on top of now having a better ability to deploy Kaden Elliss with all the potential wrinkles that Jalon Walker will present.

For the first time in three seasons, Atlanta's defensive coordinator actually has reason for excitement and belief that his team could be turning the corner.

Loser: Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie's continual promise is yet ot be translate to anything close to consistent production. At the end of each of his first three seasons, the edge rusher shows just enough to get Atlanta fans to buy into the promise of another year. While the fourth-year edge remains in Atlanta's defensive plans, this selection is unquestionably going to push him out of the starting options.

It seems if the Falcons are going to start two pure edge rushers, veteran Leonard Floyd and Pearce will be the team's starter. It will be Ebiketie and second-year defender Bralen Trice competing for rotational roles.

Winner: Raheem Morris

As a defensive-minded head coach, there isn't a chance Morris isn't psyched about how much more talented his defense became overnight. Now the team has a prayer of putting together a capable pass rush and giving quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the needed support.

If there ever was a perfect example of how badly this was needed, it was the team's final two games of the season. Twice, Penix forced overtime, but neither time did the quarterback have the luxury of touching the ball again.

Loser: James Pearce Jr.

Yes, the edge rusher was a great pick for the Falcons and drastically changes the team's defensive ceiling. However, if you're Pearce, there has to be a small part of you that is frustrated about ending up in Atlanta. Look at the potential landing spots left on the board when the Falcons made the move. The Rams, Ravens, Lions, Commanders, Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs all had remaining picks. Each of these teams has clear reasons to believe they could become or already are Super Bowl contenders.

Pearce could have landed with a team in clear contention and having far more help around him. Instead, the rookie is tasked with going to Atlanta and helping the franchise turn the corner while being the featured edge rushing answer.