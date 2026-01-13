Falcons just confirmed the uniform news several fans have spent years waiting for

After months of speculation, the Atlanta Falcons are officially going to receive new uniforms. The Falcons will already be ushering in a new era in 2026 after they fired Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, but they'll also enter the promise of a new regime while wearing some new threads.

Falcons fans have been calling for a uniform change for years, and Arthur Blank finally gave them what they want. Their last redesign came in 2020, which failed miserably in my opinion, but even a small portion of the fanbase liking those uniforms wasn't enough for Blank to delay the inevitable.

As their social media post revealed, the new uniforms will be released in April, meaning fans have a few months to speculate about the nature of the rebrand. Rumor has it that the red helmets will be making a return, but there's been no confirmation, so I guess we'll just have to wait this one out.

The Falcons are officially going to receive new uniforms this spring

Blank is on an absolute heater this offseason, especially when it pertains to giving the fanbase what they want. With that said though, the Dirty Birds went 33-51 in the six seasons wearing these uniforms, so it was the perfect time to make a change with a new regime already coming to town.

Hopefully this means the 1966 throwback jerseys the team wears on occasion are here to stay, or maybe a new uniform does a modernized take on those. I'm really just spit-balling here, because there's no way to know what to expect, but the possibilities for this remodel are genuinely endless.

Now that Matt Ryan is back in the building, maybe the Falcons are planning a return to the uniforms Ryan and company wore during the 2016 Super Bowl run. In all honesty, anything would be better than the morphed red-and-black with the all-caps lettering that made every lose sting even worse.

Until then, there isn't more to say on the matter, but like many others, I am hoping for a trip down memory lane—but I'm not the one calling the shots here.

The red-and-black color scheme the Falcons boast comes with some of the most elite uniform potential in all of sports, so regardless of what direction this team chooses to go, I'm confident it will be better than what we just witnessed, but that's an extremely low bar, all things considered.