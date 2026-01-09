Arthur Blank just made it clear who he wants the Falcons' next head coach to be

Most Atlanta Falcons fans are well aware as to who the team's next head coach should be, and ir seems like Arthur Blank is too. For the first time since firing Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, Blank addressed the media on Thursday and sounded off on Atlanta's third coaching search in five years.

The coaching carousel has been flipped on its head over the last couple of days, and which is mainly because of John Harbaugh's shocking firing. In just a few days, he's instantly become a hot commodity on the coaching trail, and even Blank said that the Dirty Birds are interested in Harbaugh.

Blank on John Harbaugh: He will certainly be a candidate we'd like to spend some time with. Whether he'd want to come to Atlanta, I don't know. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 8, 2026

The only question Blank floated about Harbaugh was the same as many Falcons fans: if he'd actually be willing to take the job. Reports have come out that indicate he won't be taking any interviews until next week, so until then, Falcons fans will likely be left with more coaching questions than answers.

Arthur Blank seems to be well aware that John Harbaugh is the answer for the Falcons, but he's unsure if the interest is mutual

The Super Bowl-winning head coach has spent the last 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, so there's no better transition for him to make to another bird team. He would instantly be equipped with a roster built to compete in the NFC in it's weakest division, so the Falcons' job is obviously appealing.

However, the big problem in courting Harbaugh is the full-court press other teams are putting on to bring him in. The main culprit is John Mara and the New York Giants, but the Miami Dolphins are also expected to be key players in the Harbaugh sweepstakes after firing longtime coach Mike McDaniel.

Blank said it best when he revealed he's unsure if the 63-year-old would want to come to Atlanta, since their pitch is weaker. The Giants have Jaxson Dart and a top-five pick and the Dolphins would reportedly be close to his daughter's college, so the Falcons don't have nearly as much to offer.

For as talented as the roster is, they don't have a franchise quarterback or 2026 first-round pick, which is the reason the Falcons' vacancy is a bit polarizing. It's set to compete, but not every head coach wants their fate to be tethered to a 25-year-old injury prone young QB in Michael Penix Jr.

With that said, that shouldn't stop the Falcons from pursuing the candidate who is obviously best suited for the job, but they might be facing an uphill battle to fend off many of the other teams involved, especially if he is taking as much stock in QB situations as many people believe