Falcons just gifted Kirk Cousins with a golden opportunity to raise his trade value

Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. is officially questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, as he's still recovering from a bone bruise in his knee suffered late in last week’s loss to the 49ers.

But in a Saturday morning stunner, Adam Schefter reported that all signs point to him not playing, meaning Kirk Cousins, the 37-year-old veteran who once held the job, will draw the start.

ESPN Sources: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins is “highly likely” to start Sunday’s game vs. the Dolphins as Michael Penix recovers from a bone bruise to his knee.



Penix was limited at practice all week and Cousins worked with the first-team offense, gearing up to start Sunday. pic.twitter.com/790BrBoTBe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2025

It would be Cousins’ first start since Week 15 of last season. But more importantly, this would be Cousins’ final chance to show Atlanta, and the rest of the NFL, what he can still do.

Penix was limited in practice all week, taking only light reps while Cousins handled most of the first-team work. Head coach Raheem Morris said the team won’t risk the QB’s long-term health for one game.

Penix, however, has made it clear he wants to play. Earlier this week he said he expected to play he expected to play when asked if he plans to suit up against Miami. But things change fast in this league.

Luckily, the Falcons are confident in the veteran who’s been waiting for this moment. “I’m really confident in our backup,” Morris said. “Kirk’s taken a lot of reps this week.”

For Cousins, this is a make-or-break moment in his career. The Falcons signed him to a four-year, $180 million deal before drafting Penix, creating one of the NFL’s strangest quarterback dynamics.

Cousins expected to lead a playoff push. Instead, he’s been stuck on the sideline, watching the second-year signal-caller take over and grow into the job he once held.

This offseason, Cousins even told team owner Arthur Blank he’d welcome a trade to a team where he could start. The Falcons declined. Now, the very injury they feared might put the ball back in his hands.

The Falcons just proved why they kept Kirk Cousins

Let’s not complicate it, the Falcons are all-in on Penix as their franchise quarterback, everyone in the building knows it. But it's incredibly beneficial to have an multi-time Pro Bowler in the building as insurance.

For Cousins, he has practically no chance of reclaiming the starting job. But that’s not what this is about, it’s about proving he still deserves one somewhere in his final audition before the trade deadline.

A good game could reignite trade interest and remind front offices that he’s still capable of leading an NFL offense. For a 37-year-old quarterback watching his window shrink day by day, that matters… a lot.

On the other hand, a poor showing would only confirm what many already believe, that his best days are behind him, and his future as a starter may have closed for good.

Either way, Sunday against Miami's porous secondary will define what’s left of his career. For Cousins, it’s simple: now or never.