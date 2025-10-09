Falcons should bite the bullet and cut ties with this obvious trade candidate

According to NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia's NFL Trade Block Big Board, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is the player most likely to be dealt ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

It’s the latest signal that the veteran’s future in Atlanta is shaky at best, with second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. firmly entrenched as the starter.

Just a year ago, Cousins had the Falcons flying high at 6-3, looking like a savvy free agent signing who could stabilize the franchise.

But the second half of the season told a different story. His play dipped noticeably, and Atlanta’s decision to draft Penix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft essentially pushed the veteran into a backup role earlier than expected.

Now, with Cousins sitting on the bench and the Falcons eager to maximize roster flexibility, it’s no secret the front office would love to find a trade partner.

The trade market for Kirk Cousins is slowing down

The most logical fit was clearly the Cincinnati Bengals, who were scrambling after losing Joe Burrow with a toe injury. While Jake Browning was struggling to keep the offense afloat, the Bengals instead struck a deal for Joe Flacco earlier this week.

Another intriguing possibility would be a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings. With JJ McCarthy again injured while still adjusting to the NFL and Carson Wentz stumbling, the Vikings could look back to their old starter if they believe this roster is too talented to waste on another reset year.

The 37-year-old quarterback is now another year removed from his Achilles injury, and evaluators believe he may still have enough left in the tank to contribute as a short-term starter for a playoff contender.

His ability to manage an offense, protect the football, and deliver in structured systems still makes him one of the more reliable veteran options in the league if he lands in the right spot.

For the Falcons, the decision is both simple and complicated. Penix is the starter, the future, and the face of the franchise moving forward. That makes Cousins expendable.

But moving him won't be easy. His contract, age, and recent decline will limit the return Atlanta can expect, and there’s no guarantee another team bites.

Still, with Cousins sitting at No. 1 on the trade block rankings, the Falcons are positioned to make one of the NFL’s most intriguing moves of the season.

If a quarterback-needy team gets desperate in the next month, Atlanta could find itself with an opportunity to turn an expensive insurance option into valuable draft capital.