Michael Penix Jr.'s injury scare could push the Falcons into QB turmoil territory

After Michael Penix Jr. went down in the fourth quarter against the 49ers, Alanta Falcons fans everywhere saw their hearts drop. Watching your face of the franchise franchise and long-term QB1 go down is never easy, but luckily, the Dirty Birds avoided a major disaster.

Penix managed to play through the pain and close out the 20-10 loss, but not before being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his foot. Raheem Morris said earlier this week that the second-year quarterback will be day-to-day entering a Week 8 bout with the Miami Dolphins.

While it sounds like the 25-year-old will be good to go on Sunday, Kirk Cousins would be in line to receive his first start of the season if Penix were to miss time. And one start could be all it takes for the Falcons to become the next team involved in a full-fledged quarterback controversy.

Kirk Cousins could capitalize if Michael Penix Jr. doesn't play in Week 8

The 37-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons a season ago after signing a four-year, $180 contract to join the team back in March of 2024. As a starter, he threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions before Penix took over in Week 16 against the Giants.

The rumblings of a quarterback controversy within the fandom have been loud before. After the Falcons were blanked by the Panthers in Week 3 and Cousins replaced Penix in garbage time, some hoped to see the team briefly back to the four-time Pro Bowler.

However, Raheem Morris continued to instill his faith in the former Washington standout, and he steadily improved against both Washington and Buffalo. Even against the 49ers he looked serviceable, but Penix has yet to cement himself as a franchise-altering talent.

Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye have taken the NFL by storm since being drafted, and even Bo Nix and Caleb Williams have impressed, but the Penix ride has been a roller coaster. The flashes of that elite arm talent have been there, but not consistently enough to warrant trading Cousins at the deadline.

The former Michigan State star has been dangled in trade rumors ahead of the trade deadline, but interest hasn't been there. While teams like the Browns, Vikings, and Jets could kick the tires on Cousins in pursuit of a short-term starter, Terry Fontenot is fine with retaining him as insurance behind Penix should a team not offer what they're looking for.

If he gets his opportunity in Week 8, it'll be against a vulnerable Dolphins secondary while the team is on the brink of cleaning house—and could be amid a quarterback controversy of their own if Tua Tagovailoa's struggles continue.

Kirk Cousins could be in for a massive audition on Sunday, and that could dictate his NFL future.