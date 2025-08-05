Falcons just got a massive win weeks before the season

Sometimes the mistake of another person can turn into your benefit...

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Jordan Addison has been in legal trouble after an arrest for DUI in July 2024. The NFL had been waiting for the legal side of things to get resolved before handing out a suspension, which has now happened.

Addison, who torched the Atlanta Falcons last season, will miss the first three games of the season, including Week 2's game against the Falcons.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison has been suspended without pay for the first 3 games of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy.



Addison recently resolved a 2024 DUI citation by pleading no contest to a lesser charge. He can participate in preseason. pic.twitter.com/ZoSDHKOJPx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2025

This is a huge boost for a defense that was literally left spinning in circles against the Vikings' dynamic duo.

Falcons don't have to deal with the Vikings' star receiver after suspension

The Falcons will visit the NFC North runner-up Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

This is a pivotal game that will give everyone an early idea of what type of team the Falcons will be in 2025.

Going on the road is never easy, but it is especially difficult when it is in Minnesota against a team that won 14 games, which included a fourth-quarter blowout of the Dirty Birds.

A big issue the Falcons had against the Vikings was their inability to contain their passing game, or, more specifically, the wide receiver duo.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison split a stat line of 15 catches for 265 yards and five touchdowns.

Without half of that duo, the Falcons are already in much better shape to enact revenge.

New Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will now have the luxury of sticking A.J. Terrell on Jefferson without worrying about what Addison will do on the other side.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are hoping they won't be in a similar situation by not having their No. 2 receiver. Darnell Mooney was injured in training camp, and Raheem Morris has been vague about his status for the season opener.

We can only hope that Mooney will be back in time to torch his current division rival in Week 1 and his former division rival in Week 2.

