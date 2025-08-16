Falcons just got a Julio Jones-sized opportunity dropped in their lap

Pass rush and Falcons are two words that have never meshed. The Atlanta Falcons have made it a habit of producing bottom-of-the-league sack and pressure stats for over a decade.

That is why Terry Fontenot put almost all of the chips in the middle of the table this offseason by signing Leonard Floyd and drafting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

However, there is still one big chip that needs to be played: trading for Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.

Micah Parsons should be Falcons' biggest trade since Julio Jones

Many might remember the haul of picks that then-General Manager Thomas Dimitroff traded to the Browns to acquire Julio Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Well, that is the type of trade that Terry Fontenot should make as he looks to lead his team to the playoffs for the first time.

For most teams, this might be considered overkill, but not for the Dirty Birds.

We have seen it time and time again where the front office thinks they have done enough to fix the pass rush, only for it to falter when it matters.

Trading for Micah Parsons eliminates all of that, as he has already proven he can be the best player at his position.

He has never had fewer than 12 sacks in a season through his first four years.

Up until last season, when he missed four games, he had missed just one in three seasons. So, despite Jerry Jones' out-of-left-field comments, health isn't a concern for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Parsons also fits into Jeff Ulbrich's scheme perfectly, not that there is any scheme he can't fit into.

Not to mention, it would be incredibly valuable to have one of the most accomplished pass rushers in the ear of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.

Overall, this is a move Terry Fontenot and the Falcons need to make, even if it would deplete future resources.

