Ian Rapoport drops James Pearce Jr. update that further muddies the waters

Ever since he was arrested in February, the Atlanta Falcons have been waiting for information on the James Pearce Jr. front. But with the team's voluntary offseason program set to commence today, fans will finally receive answers on his status based on his presence and participation in the facility.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pearce is not expected to be in attendance to kick off the voluntary offseason program as he deals with the fallout from his legal situation.

The 22-year-old was charged with three felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, due to an alleged domestic dispute with then-girlfriend Rickea Jackson. A fourth charge of aggravated stalking was dropped to a misdemeanor, while a more serious charge involving a law enforcement officer was dismissed. And the WNBA star has since filed a protective order against Pearce.

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for a long offseason without James Pearce Jr.

Teams with first-year head coaches--like Stefanski in Atlanta-- are allowed to start their voluntary offseason program earlier than other teams. Both Stefanski and Ian Cunningham have admitted that the Falcons are going to allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions.

Even if he had shown up today or at some point this offseason, there's also the possibility of NFL discipline, but that may not come for a while, as league precedent typically waits for the legal process to conclude. And until the legal process concludes, don't expect to see Pearce in the building.

This is not the Tennessee product's first run-in with the law, as he was arrested for multiple misdemeanors during his time at Tennessee, including speeding and driving on a suspended license that were later dropped.

The Falcons drafted Pearce in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after trading back into the first round, and his 10.5-sack season saw him finish as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Pearce's NFL future will be placed on pause until we have more answers after his trial in May.