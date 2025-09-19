Falcons' key injury presents preseason darling with a golden opportunity

When A.J. Terrell went down in Week 2, Atlanta Falcons fans were rightfully concerned. The Pro Bowl cornerback shut down Mike Evans and Justin Jefferson before his injury to kick off 2025, and the Falcons are not particularly brimming with cornerback depth. Raheem Morris said earlier this week that Terrell is "week to week" and is not expected to play in Week 3 against the Panthers.

Bryce Young has struggled to open the season, but missing a shutdown CB1 will always negatively impact a defense—especially since Mike Hughes and Dee Alford are expected to take on a bigger role in the 26-year-old's absence. Former fourth-rounder Clark Phillips III should see an expanded role, but undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant should be the biggest benefactor.

Bryant turned heads all summer in Falcons' training camp before a rough preseason finale against Dallas saw the 24-year-old get cut by Atlanta and land on the practice squad following roster deadline day. In a matchup with former All-Big 12 receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Bryant could be promoted to the 52-man roster—and play a more important role than fans expect on Sunday.

A.J. Terrell injury opens the door for Cobee Bryant to shine

The cornerback room in Atlanta is an unglamorous group, but there's practice. Terrell didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to a hamstring issue, and looks primed to miss both games leading to the Dirty Birds' Week 5 bye. That opens the door for both Phillips III and Bryant make the most of additional reps.

The three-time All Big 12 cornerback amassed 13 interceptions in four seasons in Lawrence while displaying an aggressive play style that quickly made him a fan favorite at Kansas. He quickly emerged as a summer sleeper after returning from injury, even playing with the second-team defense before re-injuring himself.

He was once regarded as a top-150 talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, yet somehow wasn't selected. The Falcons quickly snatched him up, and like Nick Nash, received a surplus of summer hype. And now he could be tasked with locking down a former top-10 pick in his first NFL game. Talk about a shocking twist.

For Atlanta, this is a short-term problem that could lead to a long-term solution. Injuries always test a roster’s depth, but sometimes they accelerate the rise of a hidden gem. And for Bryant, it could be his first opportunity to earn his stripes on an NFL Sunday.

