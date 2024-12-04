Falcons, Kirk Cousins has nightmare matchup against Vikings
The Atlanta Falcons offense is in a slump. The unit that once was seen as one of the league's best has now only scored 36 points in their last 12 quarters.
Much of those struggles lie on Kirk Cousins and his terrible play against pressure. All year the veteran quarterback has been one of the best when not pressured but the opposite has been true in the face of pressure.
Now, they have to prepare for one of the NFL's most feared blitzing defenses in Minnesota and things don't look good on paper.
Kirk Cousins vs. Brian Flores' defense is a nightmare for the Falcons
Kirk Cousins has thrown the most interceptions when pressured this season. His stats are incredibly concerning when things aren't perfect around him and things not being perfect is exactly what the scheme of the Vikings' defense is.
Brian Flores, defensive coordinator of the Vikings, was the league's most aggressive blitzer last season. This year he has backed off a little bit thanks to the addition of Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.
Minnesota has put unrelenting pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. They are fourth in the league with 39 sacks.
Preventing pressure is a massive piece of the Falcons offense because of Cousins' mistakes with guys in his face. If they can't keep him clean, they can't win.
It is hard to see the Falcons winning this one on paper. There isn't much to like against one of the NFC's powerhouses. Minnesota is great against the run which means Kirk's arm has to carry the team but after what we saw on Sunday, it is hard to see that happening.
Hopefully, the Dirty Birds can get the run game going. They will need big games from Bijan Robinson and the five guys upfront.