Falcons' Kirk Cousins trade dreams got destroyed by brutal draft fallout

The Minnesota Vikings were lightly rumored as a potential Kirk Cousins trade destination, and it made sense, at least from the team's side.

However, you can kiss that goodbye after the Vikings traded down in the fifth round to land Seahawks backup QB Sam Howell.

Seahawks trading QB Sam Howell to Vikings, Seahawks and Vikings swaps picks 142 and 172. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/BQeJWKT9VX — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2025

Then, for the cherry on top, the Browns selected their second quarterback with Shedeur Sanders.

Congrats to Shedeur, that fall was ridiculous and embarrassing for the NFL.

But, for the Falcons, this hurts, it hurts a lot...

Sam Howell, Shedeur Sanders close the door on Kirk Cousins trade

No one is hoping Kirk Cousins stays in Atlanta for the 2025 season. The team would love to get a draft pick for him, the quarterback would love to start somewhere, and fans are tired of hearing his name.

Unfortunately, things are trending to a lose-lose-lose outcome. With the trade and draft pick, trade hopes are crushed.

The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to go with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Vikings traded for Sam Howell to pair with J.J. McCarthy, the Giants drafted Jaxson Dart to go with Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, the Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers (and seemingly only Rodgers), and the Saints took Tyler Shough.

What other team will be interested? There are none.

The ups and downs of this situation have been exhausting—we are now at the bottom.

The Falcons are banking on a quarterback injury to a contending team. If the right situation doesn't appear, we are heading to him being the season-long backup, leading to his release in the offseason.

Is that a terrible situation? Yes and no. If Penix gets injured (fingers crossed he doesn't), then the Falcons are sitting pretty. If he doesn't, he is the most expensive and overpaid backup in NFL history.

The only remaining hope of a trade is if Aaron Rodgers spurns the Steelers, but don't count on it.