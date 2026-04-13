Falcons' latest 30 visit with ex-Georgia star has unearthed an obvious pattern

After Jalon Walker was a rousing success, the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to dip their toe back in the Georgia well in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have been consistently linked to two former Bulldogs: DT Christen Miller and WR Zachariah Branch, but another UGA star could now be in their crosshairs.

According to his Instagram story, the Falcons hosted Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette on a 30 visit on Friday, This comes just days after hosting Miller and Branch, but Everette's visit doesn't just signal that he's becoming a viable option for the Dirty Birds to consider with their third-round pick.

Hosting Everrette exposed a pattern surrounding Atlanta's draft approach: they do not appear to be seriously considering drafting a cornerback with their 48th overall pick. Defensive tackle, wide receiver, and potentially offensive tackle are above CB on the totem pole, meaning they may punt on the position early.

Even after hosting Daylen Everette, do not expect the Falcons to draft a CB early in the 2026 Draft

Besides Everette, these are the known 30 visits the Falcons have conducted with defensive backs:

Devin Moore (Florida)

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo)

Caleb Offord (Kennesaw State)

Ahmari Harvey (Georgia Tech)

Treydan Stukes (Arizona)

Other than McNeil-Warren, who is a near-lock to be drafted in the first round, the rest of these players are options for Atlanta to consider late on Day 2 (Everette, Stukes, Moore), or Day 3 (Offord, Harvey). But none of them will be considered when the Falcons are on the clock at 48 due to additional needs.

If the Falcons were looking at cornerbacks in the second round, they'd be doing extra homework on guys like Keith Abney II, Chris Johnson, and Brandon Cisse, but there hasn't been much movement in that area--which is because the front office doesn't see CB as much of a priority as the fanbase does.

The Dirty Birds clearly covet a long-term successor to Mike Hughes opposite A.J. Terrell at corner, but given their lack of draft capital, they're not in a position to address the position early. With only five picks, they're better suited to take a flier on a CB prospect on Day 3, unless they trade down.

The only way the Falcons go cornerback at 48 is if Avieon Terrell somehow drops, but that looks highly unlikely, even with his recent injury news. There is enough depth at the position where all Atlanta needs to do is add upside, and Everette would be a better scheme fit than Stukes or Moore.

At 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, Everette ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash, which saw him record a staggering 9.88 RAS. He clearly has the size and speed to be a boundary corner at the NFL level, but has things to clean up (like his tackling) before taking Hughes' starting role on a full-time basis.

After an elite 2024 season, Everette's stock decreased in 2025 because of how Georgia misused him. In 2024, he played a lot more press man coverage, where he looked more comfortable due to his physicality, so he would be a perfect fit for a Jeff Ulbrich defense where those traits are rewarded.

Even after a down season, the 21-year-old was still a three-year starter for Kirby Smart's defense, so with his experience, ball skills, and 85.4 run defense grade in 2025, he looks to be a perfect fit for an Atlanta defense in need of youth and athleticism at CB--especially if they land him in Round 3 or 4.