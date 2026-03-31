Falcons could use surprising Pro Day twist to pull off unexpected family reunion

Lacking a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons will need to take a risk in the second round to land a premium player. And an injury might be the starting point to land a dream prospect.

NFL teams are scared off quickly when they know a potential first-round pick is dealing with an injury, or has concerning medicals. We have seen countless players see their draft stock fall due to injuries in bowl games, a bad combine or pro days, or some medical issues that have yet to be unearthed.

Unfortunately for Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, he may have to wait until Day 2 to hear his name called due to a lingering injury. After missing Clemson's Pro Day due to an aggravated hamstring, he aggravated that injury during his first run at his private Pro Day on Monday morning.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson. https://t.co/R0JccTJG5M pic.twitter.com/bpwKA5XExb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

As sad as it is for him, maybe, just maybe, this will lead to an opportunity to play opposite his older brother, A.J., with his hometown Falcons.

Avieon Terrell's hamstring injury may help another Terrell land with the Atlanta Falcons

Imagine getting to watch two brothers -- both from Atlanta, both former Clemson Tigers -- playing in red and black come August. Now that would be a sight to behold, especially since the Falcons need help at corner.

Not too long ago, it seemed like that would be impossible because the younger Terrell brother is easily a first-round talent. However, as we mentioned, a hamstring injury may scare teams just enough to look elsewhere, dropping him right into the Dirty Birds' lap at pick 48.

While hamstring injury certainly isn't akin to a torn ACL or Achilles, it is a soft-tissue injury that can linger -- obviously. Re-aggravating it on his first run is not a good sign.

A fully healthy Avieon is a mid-to-late first-round pick. Throw in an injury, and he may fall out of the first round. Those teams sitting at the bottom of the first round are Super Bowl contenders who are looking for players who make immediate impacts -- not players who will limp through the season.

If he slips past the first dozen picks in the second round, the Falcons will scribble his name down as fast as possible. The 5-foot-11 corner has been a shutdown player for the Tigers over the past few years. Despite his average size, he plays with ferocity, much like his older brother, and has a knack for stripping away the football.

The Falcons have an uncertainty opposite A.J.; Mike Hughes has been solid, but he is no superstar and isn't the long-term solution. Hughes can fill Avieon's spot until his hamstring is fully healed. Then Falcons fans will watch as two brothers lock down opposing wide receivers.