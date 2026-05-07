Falcons must buck long-standing NFL trend as Bijan Robinson extension looms

The Atlanta Falcons' extension hopes with Bijan Robinson are more of a matter of when, not if. It appears that the Falcons are ready to make their superstar running back the highest-paid running back in NFL history, which is an honor that Bijan has more than earned across the last three seasons.

Despite the clear generational talent, some fans are skeptical about the idea of giving market-changing money to the 24-year-old. NFL history suggests that paying running backs is an endeavor that often doesn't age well, but players like Bijan are gradually chipping away at that aging narrative.

10 years ago, paying a running back even $10 million a season was considered unthinkable. But with the way the league has evolved and the salary cap has increased, a dual-threat RB like Robinson is someone you can model your entire offense around--which is well worth that $20M a year price tag and the reason Atlanta's front office shouldn't wait to get a deal done.

The Falcons should not overthink paying Bijan Robinson top-of-market money

Let's put it this way. Backs 10 years ago weren't catching 80 passes out of the backfield. Adrian Peterson was the highest-paid runner in NFL history at the time, and he never surpassed 50 catches in a season. Bijan has surpassed that number even more with every season he's been in the league.

This guy led the NFL with nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards in 2025. It's not like you're paying him this sort of money to be just a top running back. He operated as the No. 2 option in the pass game behind Drake London, and has been more of a safety valve for Michael Penix Jr. than Kyle Pitts ever has. And he may get even better in Kevin Stefanski's run-heavy offense.

The 2023 first-round pick is genuinely on a gold jacket trajectory, and you can argue that he's already the best running back in Falcons' franchise history. Michael Turner and Gerald Riggs were great, but in terms of transforming the unit, he's the most important player to Atlanta's offense since Julio Jones.

Typically, running back hasn't been the position that contending teams invest heavily in, but you don't let guys like Bijan, Jahmyr Gibbs, and even De'Von Achane leave the building. They're explosive, young RBs who can handle a 350-touch season by doing damage on the ground and through the air.

We know extension talks with the Dirty Birds will ramp up this summer and Ian Cunningham may even close the deal, so if he isn't the highest-paid RB in NFL history, odds are is that the All-Pro will come close to surpassing the $20.6 million AAV Saquon Barkley is making with the Philadelphia Eagles.

You can't argue Bijan doesn't deserve it, because as he's shown time and time again, the Texas Longhorn is a rare talent and the Falcons have the money to pay him as such--even if history decides against it.