Falcons' latest interview has perfect Raheem Morris replacement hiding in plain sight

After Raheem Morris was fired on Sunday night, the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching search has finally started to progress into the potential candidate stage. While an official hire is still likely weeks away, the allure of initial interviews being reported is keeping Falcons fans invested in the coaching searc.h

With the coaching cycle being shaken to its core every day, Falcons fans are playing the speculation game as more potential head coaches are garnering interest from Arthur Blank. Atlanta's latest interview request was with Green Bay Packers' DC Jeff Hafley, who would be a fantastic candidate.

The Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans have requested to interview Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, source confirms (as @AlbertBreer said).



Hafley can interview after Green Bay’s wild-card round. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 8, 2026

The 46-year-old has become an instant commodity in coaching circles for his work with the Packers' defense, which ranked among the best in football prior to Micah Parsons' season-ending injury. He may not be a frontrunner for the Falcons' job, but don't be surprised if he becomes one in due time.

Jeff Hafley could be the perfect dark horse head coach for Falcons

In two seasons calling plays for the Green Bay defense, Hafley has basically reset expectations after the nightmare that was Joe Barry. The Packers ranked fifth in total defense in 2024 and 12th in 2025, and were in the top half of the league in practically every defensive statistic you can think of this year.

What's even more impressive is the fact that he left his post as Boston College's head coach to join the Packers in the first place, which has paid dividends. He is also reportedly very respected in both league circles and within the locker room, which was something that intrigued Blank about Morris.

Just because there are similarities to Morris does not mean they are the same coach. The 49-year-old was very well-liked before landing back in Atlanta, but fans have to remember that Rich McKay was the one who nudged Blank away from hiring Bill Belichick and recommended Morris instead.

However, the Dirty Birds aren't the only team expressing interest in Hafley. The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans have also requested interviews, and the Miami Dolphins likely will soon after they just hired Green Bay VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan to be their next general manager.

Some of the other teams with head coach openings may also give him a look, but nobody can even speak to him until next week. With that said though, the Falcons may need to chase an offensive-minded head coach to help develop Michael Penix Jr. into the franchise QB he's capable of becoming.

With Hafley's track record, he could bring along a top offensive assistant of Matt LaFleur's to call plays on offense, so there's no telling what he's capable of accomplishing with this Falcons' defense.