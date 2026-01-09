Mike McDaniel bombshell just blew the door wide open for Falcons' dream outcome

The Atlanta Falcons are one of eight teams that are looking for new head coaches after the 2025 season, following their decision to fire Raheem Morris, and the Miami Dolphins have joined Atlanta in that octet after making a decision on Mike McDaniel.

Despite his acumen as an offensive mind, McDaniel was fired after going 35-35 in four seasons with the Dolphins and failing to win a playoff game. While his postseason shortcomings are a problem, McDaniel's reputation as an offensive mind will help him get another job.

The Falcons have some tremendous pieces on the offensive side of the ball in Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but Zac Robinson was not the guy who was able to make it all click together. That's where McDaniel comes in to save Atlanta.

The Falcons shouldn't just consider McDaniel for an offensive coordinator vacancy, Why not give him a head coaching job? He's never had a defense this good, and he's put up some crazy numbers with a quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa that doesn't have the arm that Michael Penix Jr. has.

Falcons need to consider hiring Mike McDaniel to replace Raheem Morris

The Falcons have one of the better defenses in the NFC, as the emergence of young stars like Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr, and Xavier Watts from a strong 2025 NFL Draft class have this team positioned to where that unit should be able to keep functioning at an above-average level.

McDaniel can supercharge an offense, as he turned De'Von Achane into a star running back and had Tyreek Hill being discussed as the best wide receiver in the league before he got hurt. Imagine that same boost being applied to Robinson and London.

If Penix struggles with McDaniel, that could give the Falcons some added clarity that proves he shouldn't be the guy going forward. However, if he takes nicely to McDaniel's unique blend of misdirection and deep shots, the Falcons can feel comfortable moving forward.

McDaniel, who was a part of Dan Quinn and Kyle Shanahan's staff that took this team to the Super Bowl, could return to Atlanta and immediately be hailed as a conquering hero if he can fix Penix and return this team to the postseason in a wide open NFC South.