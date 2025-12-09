Falcons’ latest roster shake-up just put struggling draft pick back on the hot seat

The Atlanta Falcons have obvious receiver woes, and are finally making an effort to try and rectify them. With Drake London sidelined, the entire receiver room combined for just 31 receiving yards on four receptions, which is even more puzzling since Casey Washington was again healthy scratched.

However, even a 37-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta's elimination from playoff contention didn't stop Raheem Morris from addressing a glaring position of need. It was reported yesterday afternoon that the Dirty Birds claimed Malik Heath off waivers and were releasing Jordan Fuller.

Heath marks the second external receiver signing the Falcons have made in the last three weeks, and that doesn't account for the elevations of Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins. And the addition of the veteran wideout means Washington's time in red and black could be coming to an abrupt end.

Falcons claim Malik Heath off waivers from Packers, and he could shake up a receiver room already in peril

A 2023 undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, Heath was released after falling down the Packers' receiver depth chart after Green Bay drafted both Matthew Golden and Savion Williams during the 2025 NFL Draft. But unfortunately, he was never given the playing time he desired with the Packers.

The 25-year-old recorded just six catches for 86 yards this year, and his time in green and yellow came to an abrupt end. He was inexplicably healthy scratched by the Packers before a Week 11 game against the Giants, but was waived on Saturday after not receiving enough opportunity this season.

Even in a minimal role, he still displayed a strong rapport with Jordan Love, and still has some impressive catches under his belt in a crowded WR room. And that will matter amid the Falcons' lengthy search for depth at wideout that will likely extend into free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

With London sidelined, the Falcons have been rotating between Drummond, Thompkins, Washington, and KhaDarrel Hodge as rotational options behind Darnell Mooney and David Sills V. That means that Heath's path to playing time is far more abundant in this receiver room than it ever was in Green Bay.

Something worth noting is that since the Falcons play on Thursday Night Football, he might not have much of a role in Week 15 against the Bucs, but the end of the season could see turn to him with nothing to play for. That said, the revolving door at WR gives him a clear chance to make his mark.

However, the second-year receiver flashed earlier this year, but has seen his role diminish prior to being named a healthy scratch in Week 12. And if you couple that with the addition of an impressive downfield playmaker in Heath, it means that Washington's days in Atlanta are certainly numbered.