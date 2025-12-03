Raheem Morris is falling into the same trap that Falcons fans begged him not to

All season long, the Atlanta Falcons' biggest weakness has been the same, as their wide receivers have struggled. With Drake London sidelined due to injury, Darnell Mooney has been leading the receiver room while the depth has largely consisted of players who have no business playing significant playing time.

The Dirty Birds' lack of receiver depth has resulted in some puzzling choices from Raheem Morris. Both Casey Washington and special teams ace KhaDarrel Hodge were healthy scratches in the Week 13 loss to the Jets in favor of practice squad wideouts Dylan Drummond and Deven Thompkins.

When Morris was asked about his decision, he outly admitted the decision was performance-based in practice, which is normal, but it's still weird to see him publicly throw two receivers under the bus in a game where both of them could have played a pivotal role for the Falcons in multiple areas.

Raheem Morris is mismanaging the Falcons' receiver situation to an extreme

His criticism of Jamal Agnew is more warranted after his rough outing, but now it feels like both Hodge and Washington's days in Atlanta are numbered. Washington was playing meaningful snaps earlier this season, but has inexplicably been a healthy inactive in each of Atlanta's last two games.

As for Hodge, he was a Pro Bowler for his contributions on special teams last season, so it's almost guaranteed his presence on kick and punt coverage could have improved the Falcons' dismal special teams day after the unit's miscues in the 27-24 road loss on Sunday resulted in 10 free Jets points.

However, Drummond impressed in limited action against the Saints and Jets, so it's no surprise to see he's getting his shot on the active roster, especially after Kirk Cousins was vocal in his praise of him. But Thompkins certainly isn't more valuable to the receiver room than Hodge or Washington is.

It was also surprising to see two wideouts be elevated and one of them not be K.J. Osborn. Then again, he was only signed on Monday, so it is more likely that Cousins' former teammate in Minnesota will be elevated to the active roster prior to Atlanta's Week 14 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Agnew will more than likely be cut, but the rest of the receiver room's mismanagement is a bit puzzling. The Washington situation is reminiscent of the Ray-Ray McCloud situation, but the second-year receiver from Illinois is younger and was more impressive than McCloud before he was cut.

It feels like Morris is just throwing stuff at a wall to see what sticks in this receiver room, as frankly, nobody has earned their role aside from London. While it's nice to see the open-mindedness, it's been clear for quite some time that for as likable as Morris is, he has no idea what he's doing.