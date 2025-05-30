Falcons legends leave no secrets about disdain for top NFL head coach

Kyle Shanahan helped establish a historic offense in Atlanta during the 2016 season, leading them to their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

However, success doesn't equal respect, and we are seeing that as many former Atlanta Falcons are sharing their stories and criticism for the current 49ers head coach.

Former Falcons aren't happy with how Kyle Shanahan treated them

For years, we have known that Kyle Shanahan isn't the easiest person to get along with. He is described as having a sharp personality who isn't coaching to make friends.

Matt Ryan years ago talked about how he used to get into intense arguments with his offensive coordinator, and it wasn't always pretty.

But, then again, Ryan could be a pretty intense person on the field.

Since then, we haven't heard too much about Shanahan's standing with his former players. Or, at least, until now.

Roddy White has previously talked about Shanahan's vendetta against him. The coach inexplicably dropped the receiver down the pecking order, ultimately pushing him off the team and out of the league.

White also said he would've "fought" the play caller in the Super Bowl.

Now, more recently, Julio Jones discussed how frustrated he was (and still is) that he only got four targets in the biggest game of his life.

But that isn't all! Devin Hester, the greatest return man in NFL history, said Shanahan told him that Nick Williams is a better player than him.

I mean, I don't even know where to start with all of this. It is clear the offensive genius isn't the easiest coach to play for.

First of all, he lets his emotions get the best of him. Letting off-the-field issues with Roddy influence his his how he sets up his offense is just inexcuseable. Not to mention, he literally cost the receiver his job.

Julio's frustrations aren't necessarily directed at Shanahan, but when you look at the full picture, the blame lands on his shoulders.

It was the play callers responsibility to use Julio as more than just a decoy against Bill Belichick. It was clear Julio was out there to draw attention, not to draw production.

Yes, it comes down to Matt Ryan throwing the ball but you get the feeling most of it had to do with the game plan. Matt was willing to target his superstar receiver when things didn't go according to plan (i.e. the legendary sideline catch).

Finally, hearing Hester was told Williams was a better player is inexcuseable. Williams was a solid depth player for a few years, not a future Hall of Famer like Hester.

All in all, this just confirms what we all have known for some time now; Kyle Shanahan has issues. While he might be great with the Xs and Os, he is not a good players coach.

