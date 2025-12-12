Falcons made their stance clear on Jamal Agnew with shocking Week 15 decision

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have had their struggles on special teams. They have failed to cover kicks and return kicks, which is a bad combination.

Part of the struggles has been veteran returner Jamal Agnew's ineffectiveness. He has been downright awful and it only took the Falcons 14 weeks to realize that as he finds himself on the inactive list.

Agnew didn't appear on the injury report this week, meaning he is a healthy scratch alongside fellow special team's ace JD Betrand, while Casey Washington is a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game alongside Malik Heath.

Falcons are finally moving on from their dead weight on special teams

The Dirty Birds gave long-time kick and punt returner Agnew another chance to continue his NFL career this offseason. He took a year off after losing his spot on the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2023 season.

But his revival has been anything but a revival; it has been a nightmare. The former Pro Bowler has been ineffective all year averaging 24.7 yards per kick return and 7.6 yards per punt return.

As a team, they are the worst in yards per kick return by nearly a full yard (22.8).

For a player who doesn't contribute on offense, he has no place on the roster. The Falcons have been giving NFC South-veteran Deven Thompkins more looks as both a return man and as an offensive threat.

The only thing that should've given them pause is who would pair with Thompkins as a kick returner., but it seems like Darnell Mooney could get a look.

We will get our answer against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. And with how Raheem Morris manages the coin toss, we will likely get our answer immediately.

Backup receiver Dylan Drummond is listed as the third kick returner on the depth chart—he will likely get the duties. All in all, it is nice to see the change, even if it is way too late. Changes had to be made and this was the least they could do to address the many problems this team has on special teams.

Everyone has been looking for special teams coordinator Marquice Williams to be fired, but it doesn't appear like that will happen before the season's end.